Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. German American Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GABC   US3738651047

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.

(GABC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

German American Bancorp : Bank Makes $25,000 Donation to Daviess County Historical Society and Museum

12/13/2021 | 02:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

December 13, 2021

German American Bank has made a $25,000 donation to the Daviess County Historical Society (DCHS) and Museum for the "Access to History" renovation and restoration project. The check was presented to members of the Daviess County Historical Society Board on Tuesday, December 7th, at 3PM at the museum located on Main Street in Washington. The DCHS is dedicated to preserving the history of Daviess County, Indiana, by collecting and maintaining artifacts and exhibits to educate and entertain Daviess County residents and visitors.

The $25,000 donation will help the DCHS as they work to restore and renovate the east wing of the historic 1868 museum building in downtown Washington. The new design project, named "Access to History," will create a new exhibit and program area that adds over 2000 square feet of usable space. The renovation will allow visitors to access the museum from street level and includes areas for exhibits, meetings, and volunteer work stations. "With financial support from our community, including German American's generous donation, we can continue our mission to provide one of the best local history destinations in Indiana," states Doug Doughty, President of the Davies County Museum. "Our Board would like to thank German American Bank for their continued support of local projects. Through this latest investment we will be able to reach our goal to be one of Daviess County's true cultural landmarks and preserve our history for years to come."

"We recognize the significant strides the Daviess County Historical Society has made in preserving and protecting the history of our county and German American Bank is proud to support them in their mission to provide our community with such a valuable educational resource and link to our past," says David Stowers, German American Bank Financial Center Manager.

« Back to Articles

« Back to Articles

Disclaimer

German American Bancorp published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 19:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
02:36pGERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP : Bank Makes $25,000 Donation to Daviess County Historical Society..
PU
11/09GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04German American Bank Announces Sponsorship of Glasgow Christian Academy Financial Liter..
PU
11/03GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
10/27German American Bank Named as “Best Bank in Indiana” for Second Consecutive..
PU
10/26GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/25GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/25German American Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
10/25German American Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Charge-Offs for the Third Quarter Ended Septe..
CI
10/25German American Bancorp, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on Nov..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 221 M - -
Net income 2021 84,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 1 049 M 1 049 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 776
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
German American Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 39,53 $
Average target price 42,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Schroeder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil D. Dauby President, COO, Secretary & Director
Bradley M. Rust Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
J. David Lett Independent Director
Thomas W. Seger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.19.46%1 049
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.69%157 890
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.31%74 600
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.83%63 312
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-5.53%56 003
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.57%55 398