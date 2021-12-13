German American Bancorp : Bank Makes $25,000 Donation to Daviess County Historical Society and Museum

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

December 13, 2021

German American Bank has made a $25,000 donation to the Daviess County Historical Society (DCHS) and Museum for the "Access to History" renovation and restoration project. The check was presented to members of the Daviess County Historical Society Board on Tuesday, December 7th, at 3PM at the museum located on Main Street in Washington. The DCHS is dedicated to preserving the history of Daviess County, Indiana, by collecting and maintaining artifacts and exhibits to educate and entertain Daviess County residents and visitors.

The $25,000 donation will help the DCHS as they work to restore and renovate the east wing of the historic 1868 museum building in downtown Washington. The new design project, named "Access to History," will create a new exhibit and program area that adds over 2000 square feet of usable space. The renovation will allow visitors to access the museum from street level and includes areas for exhibits, meetings, and volunteer work stations. "With financial support from our community, including German American's generous donation, we can continue our mission to provide one of the best local history destinations in Indiana," states Doug Doughty, President of the Davies County Museum. "Our Board would like to thank German American Bank for their continued support of local projects. Through this latest investment we will be able to reach our goal to be one of Daviess County's true cultural landmarks and preserve our history for years to come."

"We recognize the significant strides the Daviess County Historical Society has made in preserving and protecting the history of our county and German American Bank is proud to support them in their mission to provide our community with such a valuable educational resource and link to our past," says David Stowers, German American Bank Financial Center Manager.

