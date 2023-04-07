German American Bancorp : Bank announces the addition of Logan Baumann to the company's Wealth Advisory Group

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

April 7, 2023

German American Bank announces that Logan Baumann has joined the company's Wealth Advisory Group to serve the wealth management needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Logan joins the company as a Wealth Advisor.

Logan holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Louisville and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the Gordon Ford School of Business at Western Kentucky University. He finished his Master's Certificate in Certified Financial Planning through Butler University in 2020. He has a background in relationship development and management, having spent the past nine years as a collegiate division 1 basketball coach, holding positions at the University of Louisville, University of Evansville, and California State Northridge. He and his wife, Paige, reside in Evansville, Indiana.

"Through coaching at the collegiate level, Logan has gained invaluable experience developing and growing relationships," states Brent Sternberg, German American Executive Vice President, Wealth Advisory Group. "Having recently earned his Master's Certificate in Certified Financial Planning, I'm excited to see the new knowledge and expertise he will bring to the Wealth Advisory Group and our clients in his new role."

Logan may be reached by phone at (812) 437-7363 or by e-mail at logan.baumann at germanamerican dot com.

