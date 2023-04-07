Advanced search
    GABC   US3738651047

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.

(GABC)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
32.42 USD   +0.71%
German American Bancorp : Bank announces the addition of Logan Baumann to the company's Wealth Advisory Group

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

April 7, 2023

German American Bank announces that Logan Baumann has joined the company's Wealth Advisory Group to serve the wealth management needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Logan joins the company as a Wealth Advisor.

Logan holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Louisville and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the Gordon Ford School of Business at Western Kentucky University. He finished his Master's Certificate in Certified Financial Planning through Butler University in 2020. He has a background in relationship development and management, having spent the past nine years as a collegiate division 1 basketball coach, holding positions at the University of Louisville, University of Evansville, and California State Northridge. He and his wife, Paige, reside in Evansville, Indiana.

"Through coaching at the collegiate level, Logan has gained invaluable experience developing and growing relationships," states Brent Sternberg, German American Executive Vice President, Wealth Advisory Group. "Having recently earned his Master's Certificate in Certified Financial Planning, I'm excited to see the new knowledge and expertise he will bring to the Wealth Advisory Group and our clients in his new role."

Logan may be reached by phone at (812) 437-7363 or by e-mail at logan.baumann at germanamerican dot com.

Disclaimer

German American Bancorp published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 19:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 269 M - -
Net income 2023 93,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 3,01%
Capitalization 956 M 956 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 866
Free-Float 93,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 32,42 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Managers and Directors
D. Neil Dauby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley M. Rust COO, CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior EVP
Mark A. Schroeder Executive Chairman
Clay M. Barrett EVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Amy D. Jackson Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.-13.08%956
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%159 278
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.34%72 238
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.52%51 121
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.99%46 355
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.00%41 098
