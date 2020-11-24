Log in
German American Bancorp : GABC Investor Presentation 11-9-20

11/24/2020 | 01:55pm EST
German American

Symbol: GABC

November 9 - 10, 2020

Piper Sandler East Coast

Financial Services

Conference

Presented By

Mark A. Schroeder, Chairman and CEO

  1. 482-0701mark.schroeder@germanamerican.com

Bradley M. Rust, EVP and CFO

  1. 482-0718brad.rust@germanamerican.com

D. Neil Dauby, EVP and Chief Commercial Banking Officer

  1. 482-0707neil.dauby@germanamerican.com

2

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this presentation and our oral statements, the words or phrases "believe," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "plans," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur in the future. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements.

Factors that could cause actual results and performance to vary materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement include those that are discussed in Item 1, "Business - Forward Looking Statements and Associated Risk," and Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019 as updated and supplemented by our other SEC reports filed from time to time.

3

Who We Are

Indiana & Kentucky

Community-focused

Financial Services

Organization

  • Banking, Insurance, Investments & Trust
  • $4.9 Billion Total Banking Assets
  • $1.8 Billion Investment and Trust Assets Under Management
  • $71.5 Million Annual Insurance Premiums
  • 800 Team Members
  • 73 Banking Offices

4

COVID-19 Credit Risk Management

  • Industry Segment Risk Profile
  • COVID-19Related Loan Deferrals
  • Paycheck Protection Program

5

Industry Segment Profiles Affected by

COVID-19

As of September 30, 2020

(Dollars in Thousands)

% Of Total

% of Industry

Industry Segment

Number

Outstanding

Loans

Segment

of Loans

Balance

(excludes PPP

Under

Loans)

Deferral

Lodging/Hotels

49

$133,063

4.6%

39.1%

Student Housing

105

$92,224

3.2%

0.0%

Retail Shopping/Strip Centers

64

$92,996

3.2%

17.5%

Restaurants

189

$49,402

1.7%

8.6%

6

COVID-19 Related Loan Deferrals

As of September 30, 2020

(Dollars in Thousands)

Types of Loans

Number of

Outstanding

% of Loan Category

Loans

Balance

(Excludes PPP Loans)

As of 9.30.20

As of 6.30.20

Commercial & Industrial Loans

24

$6,154

1.2%

10.8%

Commercial Real Estate Loans

44

$82,986

5.7%

15.3%

Agricultural Loans

-

-

0.0%

0.3%

Consumer Loans

1

$3

n/m

0.4%

Residential Mortgage Loans

12

$1,275

0.5%

8.2%

Total

81

$90,418

3.1%

10.4%

n/m = not meaningful

7

SBA Payroll Protection Plan

As of September 30, 2020

  • 3,070 SBA payroll protection plan loans
  • $351 million total
  • $12.0 million potential fees (net)
  • $9.5 million remaining deferred fees (net)

8

SBA Payroll Protection Plan

Total PPP Loans

> $50,000

< $50,000

As of 9/30/20

3070

1186

39%

1884

61%

Number of Loans

Loan Amount

$351 million

$316 million

90%

$35 million

10%

PPP Forgiveness Forms Received and

Submitted to SBA

> $50,000

< $50,000

As of 10/31/20

603

291

312

Number of Loans

Loan Amount

$113 million

$107 million

$6 million

Forgiven & Remitted by SBA

> $50,000

< $50,000

As of 10/31/20

Number of Loans

27

7

20

Loan Amount

$846 thousand

$472 thousand

$374 thousand

9

MAJOR INDIANA EMPLOYERS:

Education

Indiana University

Indiana University Southeast

University of Southern Indiana

Vincennes University

Greater Clark County School Corp

Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corp

Monroe County School Corporation

New Albany - Floyd County School Corp

Health Care

Indiana University Health

Baptist Health Floyd Hospital

Columbus Regional Hospital

Clark Memorial Hospital

Deaconess Health System

Good Samaritan Hospital

King's Daughters' Hospital

Margaret Mary Hospital and Health

Memorial Hospital

St Vincent's Medical Center

Diversified Economic Base

Regional Education, Health Care

Manufacturing & Logistics

Life Sciences & Technology

Manufacturing & Logistics

Energy

Aisin U.S.A. MFG, Inc.

ALCOA Warrick Operations

Life Sciences & Technology

Amazon Fulfillment Service

Batesville Services Inc

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Berry Global

Crane Naval Surface Weapons Center

Best Chairs Inc

Cook Group, Inc.

Costco Home & Office Products

Mead Johnson Nutrition

Cummins, Inc. (Cummins Diesel)

Samtec

Faurecia Gladstone

Energy

Grote Industries Inc

Hillenbrand Inc

Duke Energy

Honda Manufacturing LLC

Vectren

Jasper Engines & Transmissions

Kimball Electronics

Kimball International, Inc.

Koch Enterprises, Inc.

Lowe's Distribution Center

MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc.

NTN Driveshaft Inc

OFS Brands (Office-Furniture Systems)

TMMI

Walmart Distribution Center

Waupaca Foundry Inc

10

Valeo Sylvania LLC

MAJOR KENTUCKY EMPLOYERS:

Education

University of Kentucky

Western Kentucky University

Daviess County Public School System

Fayette County Public Schools

Warren County Public Schools

Health Care & Social Assistance

Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Commonwealth Health Corp

Baptist Health Lexington

Family Bluegrass

Federal Medical Center

Lexington Clinic Pfc

St. Joseph East Emergency

St. Joseph Hospital

UK Advance Eye Care

UK Albert B Chandler Hospital

US Veterans Medical Ctr

VA Medical Center- Leestown

Diversified Economic Base

Regional Education

Health Care & Social Assistance

Manufacturing & Logistics

Retail & Government

Manufacturing & Logistics

Retail

Bowling Green Metal Forming

Amazon

Fruit of the Loom

Houchens Industries

Ashland Oil Corporate Headquarters

Government

Lexmark International Inc

General Motors Co

Lexington-Fayette Urban County

UPS Customer Center

Lockheed Martin

Conduent, Inc.

11

Capitalize upon Market Strength & Growth

Indiana Small MSA Market Expansion

Market

Total Market

GABC Deposit

Market Share

# of

Deposits

Market Share***

Position***

Branches

Heritage Markets*

$

5,885,297

33%

#1

30

Evansville/Newburgh

$

6,311,228

9%

#3

8

Bloomington

$

2,898,211

11%

#4

3

Columbus

$

1,484,318

12%

#3

4

Louisville MSA

(Indiana Portion)**

$

3,888,456

6%

#7

5

Total Indiana Growth

$

14,582,213

Markets

  • Includes the Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Jefferson, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Perry, Pike & Spencer ** Includes the Indiana counties of Clark & Floyd
  • Source: FDIC 06/30/20 Statistics.

12

Capitalize upon Market Strength & Growth

Kentucky Small MSA Market Expansion

Market

Total Market

GABC Deposit

Market Share

# of

Deposits

Market Share*

Position*

Branches*

Owensboro

$

2,970,664

5%

#6

3

Bowling Green

$

2,959,761

9%

#4

5

Lexington

$

9,430,592

.3%

#24

2

Total Kentucky

$

15,361,017

Growth Markets

Source: FDIC 06/30/20 Statistics

13

History of Superior Financial Performance

Ten Years of Consecutive Record Earnings Performance

Double-Digit Return on Equity for Past 15 Consecutive Fiscal Years

Piper Sandler Small Cap All-Star 2012 - 2013 and 2019

Bank Director Magazine - Bank Performance Scorecard Top 15 National Ranking for 2016 - 2019 ($1 - $5 billion Publicly-traded Companies)

Bank Director Magazine - Top 20 of 300 Largest Publicly Traded Banks for 2017 & 2018

14

Financial Trends

15

Total Assets

Annualized Return on Assets

$6,000

$5,000

$4,853

$4,398

$4,000

$3,929

$2,956

$3,144

$3,000

$2,374

$2,000

1.33%

1.24%

1.35%

1.38%

1.43%

1.19%

$1,000

$-

12/31/15

12/31/16

12/31/17

12/31/18

12/31/19

09/30/20

(Dollars in Millions)

16

Total Loans, Net of Unearned Income

Commercial & Agricultural Loans as % of Total Loans

$3,500

$3,221

$3,250

$3,077

$3,000

$2,728

$2,750

$2,500

$2,250

$1,990

$2,142

$2,000

$1,750

$1,564

$1,500

$1,250

82%

81%

81%

83%

$1,000

78%

80%

$750

$500

$250

$-

12/31/15

12/31/16

12/31/17

12/31/18

12/31/19

09/30/20

(Dollars in Millions)

17

Loan Composition as of September 30, 2020

Total Loans $3,221.1 million

Home Equity Loans,

Residential Mortgage

$ 219.7 million, 7%

Loans,

Consumer Loans,

$ 270.3 million, 8%

$ 58.8 million, 2%

Construction &

Development Loans,

Commercial & Industrial

$ 201.4 million, 6%

Loans,

$ 798.0 million, 25%

Agricultural Loans,

$ 384.6 million, 12%

Multi-Family Residential Properties,

$ 216.6 million, 7%

Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied,

$ 341.8 million, 10%

Commercial Real Estate

Non-Owner Occupied,

$ 729.9 million, 23%

18

Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets

2.50%

2.00%

1.50%

1.00%

0.84%

0.76%

0.63%

0.59%

0.56%

0.48%*

0.50%

0.15%

0.48%

0.14%

0.38%

0.34%

0.33%

0.00%

12/31/15

12/31/16

12/31/17

12/31/18

12/31/19

09/30/20

GABC

Peer Group

*Peer Group Information as of 06/30/20

19

Total Deposits

Non-Maturity Deposit Accounts as % of Total Deposits

$3,980

$4,000

$3,500

$3,430

$3,000

$3,073

$2,500

$2,350

$2,484

$2,000

$1,826

87%

83%

84%

84%

$1,500

81%

82%

$1,000

$500

$-

12/31/15

12/31/16

12/31/17

12/31/18

12/31/19

09/30/20

(Dollars in Millions)

20

Deposit Composition as of September 30, 2020

Total Deposits $3,979.7 million

Non-Interest Bearing

Demand, $1,185.8 million,

30%

Time Deposits, $515.1 million, 13%

Interest Bearing Demand,

Savings & Money Market,

$2,278.8 million, 57%

Year

Cost of

Cost of

Deposits

Funds

2015

0.22%

0.28%

2016

0.23%

0.32%

2017

0.30%

0.40%

2018

0.50%

0.61%

2019

0.72%

0.83%

YTD 2020

0.42%

0.50%

Q3 2020

0.25%

0.33%

21

Total Shareholders' Equity

Annualized Return on Tangible Equity

$650

$604

$600

$574

$550

$500

$459

$450

$400

$365

$330

$350

$300

$252

$250

14.82%

14.98%

13.74%

13.02%

13.82%

12.08%

$200

$150

$100

$50

$-

12/31/15

12/31/16

12/31/17

12/31/18

12/31/19

09/30/20

(Dollars in Millions)

22

Net Interest Income

$160,000

Net Interest Margin (Tax-Equivalent)

$145,225

$140,000

$120,000

$114,610

$105,810

$113,103

$99,909

$100,000

$94,904

$75,552

3.92%

3.89%

$80,000

3.60%

3.75%

3.76%

3.75%

$60,000

3.70%

$40,000

$20,000

$-

12/31/15

12/31/16

12/31/17

12/31/18

12/31/19

9/30/19

9/30/20

(Dollars in Thousands)

YTD

YTD

23

$17,000 $16,000 $15,000 $14,000 $13,000 $12,000 $11,000 $10,000 $9,000 $8,000 $7,000 $6,000 $5,000 $4,000 $3,000 $2,000 $1,000

$-

Provision for Credit Losses

Net Charge-off to Average Loans

$15,550

$5,325

$3,725

$-

$1,200

$1,750

$2,070

0.17%

0.17%

0.04%

0.08%

0.03%

0.04%

0.03%

12/31/15

12/31/16

12/31/17

12/31/18

12/31/19

9/30/19

9/30/20

(Dollars in Thousands)

YTD

YTD

24

Non-Interest Income

Non-Interest Income as % of Total Revenue

$50,000

$45,000

$45,501

$40,000

$37,070

$39,783

$35,000

$32,013

$31,854

$34,223

$30,000

$27,444

$25,000

26%

$20,000

26%

24%

24%

24%

24%

23%

$15,000

$10,000

$5,000

$-

12/31/15

12/31/16

12/31/17

12/31/18

12/31/19

9/30/19

9/30/20

YTD

YTD

(Dollars in Thousands)

25

Non-Interest Expense

Efficiency Ratio

$120,000

$114,162

$100,000

$93,553

$87,836

$84,338

$77,803

$80,000

$76,587

$60,000

$61,326

60.6%

59.0%

59.3%

58.3%

$40,000

57.6%

56.8%

56.6%

$20,000

$-

12/31/15

12/31/16

12/31/17

12/31/18

12/31/19

9/30/19

9/30/20

(Dollars in Thousands)

YTD

YTD

26

Net Income & Earnings Per Share

Earnings Per Share*

$59,222

$60,000

$50,000

$46,529

$43,402

$40,676

$41,320

$40,000

$35,184

$30,000

$30,064

$2.29

$1.99

$1.77

$1.70

$20,000

$1.51

$1.57

$1.56

$10,000

$-

12/31/15

12/31/16

12/31/17

12/31/18

12/31/19

9/30/19

9/30/20

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

YTD

YTD

*Earnings Per Share adjusted for 3-for-2 stock split completed in 2017

27

Why Invest in GABC?

28

Why Invest in GABC?

GABC Earnings Per Share Growth*

$1.27 $1.32

$1.07

$0.81

As of 12/31 for years shown

$2.29

$1.99

$1.77

$1.43 $1.51 $1.57

*Earnings Per Share adjusted for 3-for-2 stock split completed in 2017

29

Why Invest in GABC?

GABC Tangible Book Value Per Share*

$16.49

$13.45 $13.81

$11.57 $11.94

$10.40

$8.62 $8.92

$7.64

$6.55

As of 12/31 for years shown

*Tangible Book Value Per Share adjusted for 3-for-2 stock split completed in 2017

30

Why Invest in GABC?

GABC Stock Price Appreciation*

$18.95

$14.48

$12.28 $12.13

As of 12/31 for years shown

$35.07

$35.33

$35.62

$27.77

$22.21

$20.35

*Stock Price adjusted for 3-for-2 stock split completed in 2017

31

Why Invest in GABC?

  • Proven Executive Management Team
  • Track Record of Consistent Top Quartile Financial Performance
  • Experienced in Operating Plan Execution and M & A Transitions
  • Potential Growth within New Market Areas - Small MSA Focus
  • Existing Platform for Operating Efficiency
  • Infrastructure in Place for Perpetuating Ongoing EPS Growth
  • Consistent Strong Dividend Yield and Dividend Pay-out Capacity

32

German American Bancorp, Inc.

Mark A. Schroeder, Chairman and CEO

  1. 482-0701mark.schroeder@germanamerican.com

Bradley M. Rust, EVP and CFO

  1. 482-0718brad.rust@germanamerican.com

D. Neil Dauby, EVP and Chief Commercial Banking Officer

  1. 482-0707neil.dauby@germanamerican.com

33

