German American Bancorp : GABC Investor Presentation 11-9-20
German American
Symbol: GABC
November 9 - 10, 2020
Piper Sandler East Coast
Financial Services
Conference
Presented By
Mark A. Schroeder, Chairman and CEO
482-0701mark.schroeder@germanamerican.com
Bradley M. Rust, EVP and CFO
482-0718brad.rust@germanamerican.com
D. Neil Dauby, EVP and Chief Commercial Banking Officer
482-0707neil.dauby@germanamerican.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
When used in this presentation and our oral statements, the words or phrases "believe," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "plans," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur in the future. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements.
Factors that could cause actual results and performance to vary materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement include those that are discussed in Item 1, "Business - Forward Looking Statements and Associated Risk," and Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019 as updated and supplemented by our other SEC reports filed from time to time.
Who We Are
Indiana & Kentucky
Community-focused
Financial Services
Organization
Banking, Insurance, Investments & Trust
$4.9 Billion Total Banking Assets
$1.8 Billion Investment and Trust Assets Under Management
$71.5 Million Annual Insurance Premiums
800 Team Members
73 Banking Offices
COVID-19 Credit Risk Management
Industry Segment Risk Profile
COVID-19Related Loan Deferrals
Paycheck Protection Program
Industry Segment Profiles Affected by
COVID-19
As of September 30, 2020
(Dollars in Thousands)
% Of Total
% of Industry
Industry Segment
Number
Outstanding
Loans
Segment
of Loans
Balance
(excludes PPP
Under
Loans)
Deferral
Lodging/Hotels
49
$133,063
4.6%
39.1%
Student Housing
105
$92,224
3.2%
0.0%
Retail Shopping/Strip Centers
64
$92,996
3.2%
17.5%
Restaurants
189
$49,402
1.7%
8.6%
COVID-19 Related Loan Deferrals
As of September 30, 2020
(Dollars in Thousands)
Types of Loans
Number of
Outstanding
% of Loan Category
Loans
Balance
(Excludes PPP Loans)
As of 9.30.20
As of 6.30.20
Commercial & Industrial Loans
24
$6,154
1.2%
10.8%
Commercial Real Estate Loans
44
$82,986
5.7%
15.3%
Agricultural Loans
-
-
0.0%
0.3%
Consumer Loans
1
$3
n/m
0.4%
Residential Mortgage Loans
12
$1,275
0.5%
8.2%
Total
81
$90,418
3.1%
10.4%
n/m = not meaningful
SBA Payroll Protection Plan
As of September 30, 2020
3,070 SBA payroll protection plan loans
$351 million total
$12.0 million potential fees (net)
$9.5 million remaining deferred fees (net)
SBA Payroll Protection Plan
Total PPP Loans
> $50,000
< $50,000
As of 9/30/20
3070
1186
39%
1884
61%
Number of Loans
Loan Amount
$351 million
$316 million
90%
$35 million
10%
PPP Forgiveness Forms Received and
Submitted to SBA
> $50,000
< $50,000
As of 10/31/20
603
291
312
Number of Loans
Loan Amount
$113 million
$107 million
$6 million
Forgiven & Remitted by SBA
> $50,000
< $50,000
As of 10/31/20
Number of Loans
27
7
20
Loan Amount
$846 thousand
$472 thousand
$374 thousand
MAJOR INDIANA EMPLOYERS:
Education
Indiana University
Indiana University Southeast
University of Southern Indiana
Vincennes University
Greater Clark County School Corp
Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corp
Monroe County School Corporation
New Albany - Floyd County School Corp
Health Care
Indiana University Health
Baptist Health Floyd Hospital
Columbus Regional Hospital
Clark Memorial Hospital
Deaconess Health System
Good Samaritan Hospital
King's Daughters' Hospital
Margaret Mary Hospital and Health
Memorial Hospital
St Vincent's Medical Center
Diversified Economic Base
Regional Education, Health Care
Manufacturing & Logistics
Life Sciences & Technology
Manufacturing & Logistics
Energy
Aisin U.S.A. MFG, Inc.
ALCOA Warrick Operations
Life Sciences & Technology
Amazon Fulfillment Service
Batesville Services Inc
Baxter BioPharma Solutions
Berry Global
Crane Naval Surface Weapons Center
Best Chairs Inc
Cook Group, Inc.
Costco Home & Office Products
Mead Johnson Nutrition
Cummins, Inc. (Cummins Diesel)
Samtec
Faurecia Gladstone
Energy
Grote Industries Inc
Hillenbrand Inc
Duke Energy
Honda Manufacturing LLC
Vectren
Jasper Engines & Transmissions
Kimball Electronics
Kimball International, Inc.
Koch Enterprises, Inc.
Lowe's Distribution Center
MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc.
NTN Driveshaft Inc
OFS Brands (Office-Furniture Systems)
TMMI
Walmart Distribution Center
Waupaca Foundry Inc
Valeo Sylvania LLC
MAJOR KENTUCKY EMPLOYERS:
Education
University of Kentucky
Western Kentucky University
Daviess County Public School System
Fayette County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools
Health Care & Social Assistance
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Commonwealth Health Corp
Baptist Health Lexington
Family Bluegrass
Federal Medical Center
Lexington Clinic Pfc
St. Joseph East Emergency
St. Joseph Hospital
UK Advance Eye Care
UK Albert B Chandler Hospital
US Veterans Medical Ctr
VA Medical Center- Leestown
Diversified Economic Base
Regional Education
Health Care & Social Assistance
Manufacturing & Logistics
Retail & Government
Manufacturing & Logistics
Retail
Bowling Green Metal Forming
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom
Houchens Industries
Ashland Oil Corporate Headquarters
Government
Lexmark International Inc
General Motors Co
Lexington-Fayette Urban County
UPS Customer Center
Lockheed Martin
Conduent, Inc.
Capitalize upon Market Strength & Growth
Indiana Small MSA Market Expansion
Market
Total Market
GABC Deposit
Market Share
# of
Deposits
Market Share***
Position***
Branches
Heritage Markets*
$
5,885,297
33%
#1
30
Evansville/Newburgh
$
6,311,228
9%
#3
8
Bloomington
$
2,898,211
11%
#4
3
Columbus
$
1,484,318
12%
#3
4
Louisville MSA
(Indiana Portion)**
$
3,888,456
6%
#7
5
Total Indiana Growth
$
14,582,213
Markets
Includes the Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Jefferson, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Perry, Pike & Spencer ** Includes the Indiana counties of Clark & Floyd
Source: FDIC 06/30/20 Statistics.
Capitalize upon Market Strength & Growth
Kentucky Small MSA Market Expansion
Market
Total Market
GABC Deposit
Market Share
# of
Deposits
Market Share*
Position*
Branches*
Owensboro
$
2,970,664
5%
#6
3
Bowling Green
$
2,959,761
9%
#4
5
Lexington
$
9,430,592
.3%
#24
2
Total Kentucky
$
15,361,017
Growth Markets
Source: FDIC 06/30/20 Statistics
History of Superior Financial Performance
Ten Years of Consecutive Record Earnings Performance
Double-Digit Return on Equity for Past 15 Consecutive Fiscal Years
Piper Sandler Small Cap All-Star 2012 - 2013 and 2019
Bank Director Magazine - Bank Performance Scorecard Top 15 National Ranking for 2016 - 2019 ($1 - $5 billion Publicly-traded Companies)
Bank Director Magazine - Top 20 of 300 Largest Publicly Traded Banks for 2017 & 2018
Financial Trends
Total Assets
Annualized Return on Assets
$6,000
$5,000
$4,853
$4,398
$4,000
$3,929
$2,956
$3,144
$3,000
$2,374
$2,000
1.33%
1.24%
1.35%
1.38%
1.43%
1.19%
$1,000
$-
12/31/15
12/31/16
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/19
09/30/20
(Dollars in Millions)
Total Loans, Net of Unearned Income
Commercial & Agricultural Loans as % of Total Loans
$3,500
$3,221
$3,250
$3,077
$3,000
$2,728
$2,750
$2,500
$2,250
$1,990
$2,142
$2,000
$1,750
$1,564
$1,500
$1,250
82%
81%
81%
83%
$1,000
78%
80%
$750
$500
$250
$-
12/31/15
12/31/16
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/19
09/30/20
(Dollars in Millions)
Loan Composition as of September 30, 2020
Total Loans $3,221.1 million
Home Equity Loans,
Residential Mortgage
$ 219.7 million, 7%
Loans,
Consumer Loans,
$ 270.3 million, 8%
$ 58.8 million, 2%
Construction &
Development Loans,
Commercial & Industrial
$ 201.4 million, 6%
Loans,
$ 798.0 million, 25%
Agricultural Loans,
$ 384.6 million, 12%
Multi-Family Residential Properties,
$ 216.6 million, 7%
Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied,
$ 341.8 million, 10%
Commercial Real Estate
Non-Owner Occupied,
$ 729.9 million, 23%
Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets
2.50%
2.00%
1.50%
1.00%
0.84%
0.76%
0.63%
0.59%
0.56%
0.48%*
0.50%
0.15%
0.48%
0.14%
0.38%
0.34%
0.33%
0.00%
12/31/15
12/31/16
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/19
09/30/20
GABC
Peer Group
*Peer Group Information as of 06/30/20
Total Deposits
Non-Maturity Deposit Accounts as % of Total Deposits
