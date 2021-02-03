Log in
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.    GABC

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.

(GABC)
German American Bancorp : GABC Investor Presentation 2-3-21

02/03/2021 | 11:02am EST
German American

Symbol: GABC

February 3 & 4, 2021

Janney CEO Forum

Presented By

Mark A. Schroeder, Chairman and CEO

  1. 482-0701mark.schroeder@germanamerican.com

D. Neil Dauby, President and Chief Operating Officer

  1. 482-0707neil.dauby@germanamerican.com

Bradley M. Rust, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO

  1. 482-0718brad.rust@germanamerican.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this presentation and our oral statements, the words or phrases "believe," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "plans," or sim ilar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur in the future. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements.

Factors that could cause actual results and performance to vary materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement include those that are discussed in Item 1, "Business - Forward Looking Statements and Associated Risk," and Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019 as updated and supplemented by our other SEC reports filed from time to time.

Who We Are

Indiana & Kentucky

Community-focused

Financial Services

Organization

  • Banking, Insurance, Investments & Trust
  • $5.0 Billion Total Banking Assets
  • $2.0 Billion Investment and Trust Assets Under Management
  • $74 Million Annual Insurance Premiums
  • 800 Team Members
  • 73 Banking Offices

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

German American Bancorp published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 16:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 206 M - -
Net income 2020 56,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 2,20%
Capitalization 915 M 915 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,45x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 821
Free-Float 92,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 36,00 $
Last Close Price 34,52 $
Spread / Highest target 7,18%
Spread / Average Target 4,29%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,39%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark A. Schroeder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil D. Dauby President & Chief Operating Officer
Bradley M. Rust Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
U. Butch Klem Lead Independent Director
J. David Lett Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.4.32%915
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.11%166 799
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.20%70 914
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.26.94%69 981
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.74%59 736
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD7.85%46 468
