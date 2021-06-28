Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. German American Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GABC   US3738651047

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.

(GABC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Appoints Dr. Sue Ellspermann to Corporate Board of Directors

06/28/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JASPER, Ind., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) announced today the appointment of Dr. Sue Ellspermann, President of Ivy Tech Community College, to its corporate board of directors effective as of July 1, 2021.

Dr. Ellspermann currently serves as president of Ivy Tech Community College, Indiana’s largest post-secondary institution and the nation’s largest singly-accredited statewide post-secondary institution. She previously served as Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor and as an Indiana State Representative. Her earlier career includes being a founding director of the University of Southern Indiana’s Center for Applied Research and Economic Development, and an owner of Ellspermann and Associates, Inc., a business focused on creative problem solving and strategic planning, and holding industrial engineering positions at GM, Michelin and Frito-Lay. Dr. Ellspermann holds a M.S. and PhD in Industrial Engineering from University of Louisville and a BSIE from Purdue University. She is a resident of Dubois County, Indiana, which is the base of operations for German American.

“Sue will bring both a depth of experience and a fresh perspective on several levels to our Board,” stated Mark A. Schroeder, German American’s Chairman & CEO. “Ivy Tech’s presence throughout the State, and in particular within the markets in which we do business, allows Sue to have meaningful local knowledge about each of these areas. Additionally, her unique perspective as it relates to the academic, corporate, and governmental environment, will be invaluable to German American as we strive to enhance each of these sectors of our business. Sue has focused much of her career on serving the broader community and the public sector. That experience, as well as her expertise and leadership in economic development and civil service gained during her time as Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor, will most certainly be a significant asset to German American.”

“I am pleased to join the German American Board of Directors,” stated Dr. Ellspermann. “As a native and resident of Dubois County, I have had the fortune to observe, on a first hand basis, German American’s exceptional level of growth and performance over the past decade. German American’s focus on partnering with local communities, clients, and team members to help all stakeholders of the bank to grow and prosper aligns perfectly with my passion for helping others achieve their next level of success. I’m excited to become part of German American’s efforts to drive the continued growth and prosperity of the Company and the clients and communities they serve in the coming years.”

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 68 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and eight counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

For additional information, contact:
Mark A Schroeder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
D. Neil Dauby, President & Chief Operating Officer
(812) 482-1314

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8998b30a-c988-4628-bad9-2d14fa40f593


Dr. Sue Ellspermann

Dr. Sue Ellspermann

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
05:54pGerman American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Appoints Dr. Sue Ellspermann to Corporat..
GL
06/25GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP  : Jefferson Watters joins German American Bank as a Mor..
PU
06/22GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP  : Kyle Kempf joins German American Bank as a Mortgage L..
PU
06/21GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP  : Bank Awards Four $500 Prizes to Area Financial Litera..
PU
06/17GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP  : Nicholas Kleaving joins German American Bank as a Mor..
PU
06/04GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
05/20GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP  : to Webcast 2021 Annual Meeting
AQ
05/10INSIDER TRENDS : German American Bancorp Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 212 M - -
Net income 2021 71,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 1 018 M 1 018 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,80x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 776
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
German American Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 38,34 $
Average target price 46,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Schroeder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil D. Dauby President, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Bradley M. Rust Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
J. David Lett Independent Director
Thomas W. Seger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.15.87%1 018
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.58%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.17.81%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.17.79%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.19%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-10.56%52 826