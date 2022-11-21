Advanced search
    GABC   US3738651047

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.

(GABC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:40 2022-11-21 am EST
39.51 USD   +0.41%
German American Bancorp : Insurance names Diana Wilderman as President
PU
11/15German American Bancorp : GABC Investor Presentation 11-15-22
PU
11/15German American Bancorp, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
German American Bancorp : Insurance names Diana Wilderman as President

11/21/2022 | 09:30am EST
Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

November 21, 2022

German American announces the appointment of Diana Wilderman as President of the company's insurance division, German American Insurance. As an 11 year veteran of German American Insurance, Diana will shape the strategic direction of the insurance division. As President, she will work with the insurance team to build an even stronger customer experience with focus on product offerings, team culture, and continuous improvement to provide customer service excellence to personal, business and commercial insurance clients.

"Prior to accepting the role of President, Diana served as the Sales Leader for our Commercial Insurance and Employee Benefits teams where she was pivotal in strategically growing these lines of business," states Brent Sternberg, Senior Vice President of German American Wealth Management and Insurance. "Our insurance team has come to depend on her expertise and guidance. I look forward to watching her excel in her expanded role as President of our entire Insurance team."

Wilderman has over 24 years of experience in the insurance field, gaining experience through a variety of positions including service, sales, and management. She studied at the University of Southern Indiana and obtained her Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation in 2006. Diana serves on the Board of Directors for the Independent Insurance Agents of Evansville and the Carver Community Organization. She has also held past advisory and board positions with partner insurance carriers and the Women's Fund of Vanderburgh County. She and her partner Chad, live in Newburgh.

"With a strong commitment to provide comprehensive insurance coverage based on customer relationships and service, German American Insurance has grown to be one of the leading independent agencies in the country," states Neil Dauby, President and CEO of German American Bank. "Diana embraces these values and leads with a customer-first approach to ensure success. I have the utmost confidence in Diana's ability to lead German American Insurance to even greater levels of success in the coming years."

For more information about German American Insurance, visit germanamerican.com/insurance.

German American Bancorp published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 14:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
