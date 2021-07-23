German American Bancorp : Jason Schroeder joins German American Bank as a Mortgage Loan Originator

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

July 23, 2021

German American Bank announces Jason Schroeder has joined the company as a Mortgage Loan Originator serving Clark and Floyd Counties in Indiana. Jason specializes in providing individuals and families with customized lending solutions for purchasing, building, or refinancing their homes. He delivers customer service excellence while tending to each customer's specific financial needs.

Jason is a graduate of Indiana University and has been in the banking industry for more than 20 years. He serves as a board member for the Floyd County Animal Rescue League, which is an organization that directly supports the Floyd County Animal Shelter. Jason and his wife Shawnā live in New Albany with their daughter. He enjoys playing sports of all kinds, enjoying time with the children in his life, and cheering on the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Hoosiers.

'Jason has experience in the financial world and a track record of building lasting relationships with his customers. His drive and ties to New Albany and the surrounding communities make him an excellent addition to our mortgage team,' stated Ed Erickson, Senior Vice President, Director of Mortgage Services for German American. 'We are excited to have Jason as a resource for our customers in Clark and Floyd Counties who are in the process of purchasing, building, or refinancing,' adds Thomas Haney, Mortgage Sales Team Leader serving Southern Indiana.

Jason Schroeder, NMLS #616182 can be contacted by calling (502) 299-3090, or by emailing jason.schroeder at germanamerican dot com.

