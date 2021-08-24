Log in
German American Bancorp : Recognizes Ann Brown for Receiving Human Resource Management School Certification from Graduate School of Banking

08/24/2021 | 03:34pm EDT
Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

August 24, 2021

German American Bank has announced that Ann Brown, Vice President, Talent Management, has graduated from the Human Resource Management School. The program, offered by the prestigious Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, ties together important issues in human resource management with an understanding of the business of banking.

In devoting her time to pursue a Human Resource Management School Certification, Ann joined Human Resource (HR) professionals across the country in learning about timely issues related to HR management. Through her participation, she took away practical applications, which she will utilize through her role in HR to enhance bottom line results.

Ann has over 27 years of banking industry experience and is passionate about strategically connecting the dots to build high performing inclusive cultures where people thrive and achieve meaningful results. She shares her knowledge as a certified executive coach, published author, and an adjunct professor at Indiana University Southeast. She serves on the Advisory Council for Business, Industry, and Technology at Vincennes University Jasper, as a Business and Industry Committee Member at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, and in various capacities on the Board of Directors for Community Coordinated Child Care in Louisville and York Academy of Discovery in New Albany.

Disclaimer

German American Bancorp published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 19:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
