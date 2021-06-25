German American Bancorp : Jefferson Watters joins German American Bank as a Mortgage Loan Originator

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

June 25, 2021

German American Bank announces that Jefferson Watters has joined the company as a Mortgage Loan Originator serving Jefferson County in Kentucky as well as Clark and Floyd Counties in Indiana. Jefferson assists customers in providing customized lending solutions for purchasing, building, or refinancing their homes. He delivers customer service excellence while tending to each customer's specific financial needs.

Jefferson is a graduate of Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Prior to becoming a licensed mortgage loan originator, he served as a Director of Business Development in the Healthcare Finance Industry. Jefferson is an automotive enthusiast, bourbon aficionado, and a die-hard Kentucky Wildcats fan.

'Jefferson's background in business development gives him unique insight into building customer relationships. His knowledge of Louisville and the surrounding communities will make him a great asset to our team,' states Ed Erickson, Senior Vice President, Director of Mortgage Services for German American. 'We are thrilled to have Jefferson join our mortgage lending team and know that his expertise and passion for customer service will make him an amazing resource for our customers,' adds Thomas Haney, Mortgage Sales Team Leader serving Southeastern Indiana and the greater Louisville area.

Jefferson Watters, NMLS #1992895 can be contacted by calling (502) 599-7575, or by emailing jefferson.watters at germanamerican dot com.

