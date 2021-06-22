Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. German American Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GABC   US3738651047

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.

(GABC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

German American Bancorp : Kyle Kempf joins German American Bank as a Mortgage Loan Originator

06/22/2021 | 03:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

June 22, 2021

German American Bank announces that Kyle Kempf has joined the company as a Mortgage Loan Originator serving Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties in Indiana. Kyle helps customers who are purchasing, building, or refinancing their homes to find lending solutions that are customized to their specific financial needs while delivering prompt customer service excellence

Kyle was born and raised in Evansville, Indiana, and is a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Masters of Business Administration. He has worked in the banking industry since 2018 and is also involved in several charities including Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Evansville Chapter, which builds beds for kids in Southern Indiana. Kyle was a member of the University of Southern Indiana's baseball team and was part of their 2014 National Championship team. He loves playing sports and is a diehard Indiana Hoosiers Basketball fan. Kyle enjoys spending time with his wife and two dogs and being outdoors.

'Kyle has great knowledge of the financial services industry with experience specific to lending. His connections and passion for Evansville and the surrounding communities make him a great addition to our company,' states Ed Erickson, Senior Vice President, Director of Mortgage Services for German American. 'We are excited to have Kyle on our mortgage lending team and know that he will serve as an amazing resource for our team and our customers,' adds Jared Miller, Mortgage Sales Team Leader serving Southern Indiana.

Kyle Kempf, NMLS #1953779 can be contacted by calling (812) 437-7344, or by emailing kyle.kempf at germanamerican dot com.

« Back to Articles

« Back to Articles

Disclaimer

German American Bancorp published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 19:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
03:35pGERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP  : Kyle Kempf joins German American Bank as a Mortgage L..
PU
06/21GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP  : Bank Awards Four $500 Prizes to Area Financial Litera..
PU
06/17GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP  : Nicholas Kleaving joins German American Bank as a Mor..
PU
06/04GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
05/20GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP  : to Webcast 2021 Annual Meeting
AQ
05/10INSIDER TRENDS : German American Bancorp Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/07GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
05/07GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 212 M - -
Net income 2021 71,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 1 027 M 1 027 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 776
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
German American Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 38,69 $
Average target price 46,50 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark A. Schroeder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil D. Dauby President, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Bradley M. Rust Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
J. David Lett Independent Director
Thomas W. Seger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.16.92%1 027
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.93%160 231
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.72%70 125
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.17.11%66 499
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED27.67%59 731
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-6.57%53 382