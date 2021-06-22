German American Bancorp : Kyle Kempf joins German American Bank as a Mortgage Loan Originator

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

June 22, 2021

German American Bank announces that Kyle Kempf has joined the company as a Mortgage Loan Originator serving Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties in Indiana. Kyle helps customers who are purchasing, building, or refinancing their homes to find lending solutions that are customized to their specific financial needs while delivering prompt customer service excellence

Kyle was born and raised in Evansville, Indiana, and is a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Masters of Business Administration. He has worked in the banking industry since 2018 and is also involved in several charities including Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Evansville Chapter, which builds beds for kids in Southern Indiana. Kyle was a member of the University of Southern Indiana's baseball team and was part of their 2014 National Championship team. He loves playing sports and is a diehard Indiana Hoosiers Basketball fan. Kyle enjoys spending time with his wife and two dogs and being outdoors.

'Kyle has great knowledge of the financial services industry with experience specific to lending. His connections and passion for Evansville and the surrounding communities make him a great addition to our company,' states Ed Erickson, Senior Vice President, Director of Mortgage Services for German American. 'We are excited to have Kyle on our mortgage lending team and know that he will serve as an amazing resource for our team and our customers,' adds Jared Miller, Mortgage Sales Team Leader serving Southern Indiana.

Kyle Kempf, NMLS #1953779 can be contacted by calling (812) 437-7344, or by emailing kyle.kempf at germanamerican dot com.

« Back to Articles

« Back to Articles