Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. German American Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GABC   US3738651047

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.

(GABC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

German American Bancorp : Nicholas Kleaving joins German American Bank as a Mortgage Loan Originator

06/17/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

June 17, 2021

German American Bank announces that Nicholas Kleaving has joined the mortgage lending team as a Mortgage Loan Originator serving Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties in Indiana. Nick offers guidance for customers who are building, purchasing, or refinancing their home. He provides customized financial solutions and prompt, accurate, and courteous service.

Nick is a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana and has been in the financial services industry since 2016 with a background in customer service and business administration. Nick and his wife Jessica live in Evansville, Indiana. He enjoys working out, spending time with his wife, and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.

'Nick has experience in the financial world and a track record of building lasting relationships with his customers. His drive and customer service skills will make him an excellent addition to our mortgage team,' stated Ed Erickson, Senior Vice President, Director of Mortgage Services for German American. 'We are excited to have Nick as a resource for our customers in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties who are in the process of purchasing, building, or refinancing,' adds Jared Miller, Mortgage Sales Team Leader serving Southern Indiana.

Nicholas Kleaving, NMLS #1743131, can be contacted by calling 812-437-7349, or by emailing nick.kleaving at germanamerican dot com. Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.

« Back to Articles

« Back to Articles

Disclaimer

German American Bancorp published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 18:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
02:26pGERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP  : Nicholas Kleaving joins German American Bank as a Mor..
PU
06/04GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
05/20GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP  : to Webcast 2021 Annual Meeting
AQ
05/10INSIDER TRENDS : German American Bancorp Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/07GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
05/07GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/05GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP  : Angela Record joins German American Wealth Advisory G..
PU
04/27GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 212 M - -
Net income 2021 71,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 1 063 M 1 063 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 776
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
German American Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 46,50 $
Last Close Price 40,05 $
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark A. Schroeder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil D. Dauby President, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Bradley M. Rust Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
J. David Lett Independent Director
Thomas W. Seger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.21.03%1 063
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.17%174 061
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.69%73 831
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.27%70 553
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED27.40%62 973
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.69%55 232