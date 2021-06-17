German American Bancorp : Nicholas Kleaving joins German American Bank as a Mortgage Loan Originator

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

June 17, 2021

German American Bank announces that Nicholas Kleaving has joined the mortgage lending team as a Mortgage Loan Originator serving Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties in Indiana. Nick offers guidance for customers who are building, purchasing, or refinancing their home. He provides customized financial solutions and prompt, accurate, and courteous service.

Nick is a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana and has been in the financial services industry since 2016 with a background in customer service and business administration. Nick and his wife Jessica live in Evansville, Indiana. He enjoys working out, spending time with his wife, and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.

'Nick has experience in the financial world and a track record of building lasting relationships with his customers. His drive and customer service skills will make him an excellent addition to our mortgage team,' stated Ed Erickson, Senior Vice President, Director of Mortgage Services for German American. 'We are excited to have Nick as a resource for our customers in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties who are in the process of purchasing, building, or refinancing,' adds Jared Miller, Mortgage Sales Team Leader serving Southern Indiana.

Nicholas Kleaving, NMLS #1743131, can be contacted by calling 812-437-7349, or by emailing nick.kleaving at germanamerican dot com. Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.

