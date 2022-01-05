German American announces Corporate Senior Management addition

JASPER, Ind., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) and its Bank Subsidiary, German American Bank, have announced the addition of Ann M. Brown to its Corporate Senior Management team effective January 1, 2022.



Ann has been promoted to Senior Vice President - Director of Human Capital where she will oversee the Departments of Payroll and Benefits, Talent Acquisition, and Training and Development. Ann has over 27 years of banking industry experience and is passionate about sustaining a high-performance inclusive culture where German American team members can thrive and grow. She is a graduate of the Human Resource Management School program of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is SPHR certified, is a Certified Executive Coach, published author, and an adjunct professor at Indiana University Southeast. She serves on various professional, educational and nonprofit community boards and committees.

In addition to Brown, the Board of Directors reappointed the following members to its Senior Management Group effective January 1, 2022.

Named Executive Management

Mark A. Schroeder, Executive Chairman D. Neil Dauby, President and Chief Executive Officer Bradley M. Rust, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer Secretary/Treasurer Randall L. Braun, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer Keith A. Leinenbach, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Amy D. Jackson, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Clay M. Barrett, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer Senior Bank Management Michael F. Beckwith, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Jeffrey T Cash, Senior Vice President, Chief Internal Auditor, Chief Risk Officer Brock C. Goggins, Senior Vice President, Retail Banking Edward J. Erickson, Senior Vice President, Mortgage Services Jane A. Balsmeyer, Senior Vice President, Marketing Sarah E. Howard, Senior Vice President, Finance Vicki L. Schuler, Senior Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer Brent A. Sternberg, Senior Vice President, Wealth Management & Insurance Senior Regional Management C. Adrian Brown, Senior Regional President John T. Lamb, Senior Regional President

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 78 banking offices in 19 southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

For additional information, contact:

Mark A Schroeder, Executive Chairman of German American Bancorp, Inc.

D. Neil Dauby, President and Chief Executive Officer of German American Bancorp, Inc.

(812) 482-1314