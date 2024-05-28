German High Street Properties A/S : Major Shareholder Announcements
German High Street Properties A/S
Charlottenlund May 28, 2024
Announcement no. 258
Major Shareholder Announcements
According to the Capital Markets Act § 30, German High Street Properties A/S hereby announces that on May 28, 2024, the company received notification from Olav W. Hansen A/S, pursuant to § 38, subsection 1 of the Capital Markets Act, that following the purchase of shares on May 24, 2024, it now owns 488,891 shares in German High Street Properties A/S, corresponding to approximately 16.05% of the capital and approximately 16.05% of the total voting rights.
In accordance with the shareholder agreement regarding Olav W. Hansen A/S, there is joint control over Olav W. Hansen A/S between shareholders Ramus Würtz Hansen, Stine Fredslund, and Olav Würtz Hansen. Olav Würtz Hansen no longer controls more than 5% of the capital and of the total voting rights.
Any questions can be directed to the undersigned at +45 8110 0800.
Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S
Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board
German High Street Properties A/S, formerly Investea German High Street II, is a Denmark-based company engaged in the real estate sector. The Company focuses on the management and long-term investment in medium-sized cities, including Aachen, Essen, Frankfurt, Guetersloch, Hamburg, Koblenz, Leverkusen, Pforzheim, and Rosenheim, among others, that are situated in the western part of Germany. Its real estate portfolio comprises properties, located primarily in high streets, which contain a range of facilities, such as shops, clinics, restaurants, offices, as well as housing. Furthermore, the Company operates through one direct and wholly owned subsidiary, GHSP Erste Holding GmbH, as well as through a number of indirect subsidiaries, such as GHSP Zweite Holding ApS & Co KG, Daian Lux Sarl and GHSP Grundbesitz I GmbH. Its parent company is Kartago ApS.