Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund May 28, 2024

Announcement no. 258

Major Shareholder Announcements

According to the Capital Markets Act § 30, German High Street Properties A/S hereby announces that on May 28, 2024, the company received notification from Olav W. Hansen A/S, pursuant to § 38, subsection 1 of the Capital Markets Act, that following the purchase of shares on May 24, 2024, it now owns 488,891 shares in German High Street Properties A/S, corresponding to approximately 16.05% of the capital and approximately 16.05% of the total voting rights.

In accordance with the shareholder agreement regarding Olav W. Hansen A/S, there is joint control over Olav W. Hansen A/S between shareholders Ramus Würtz Hansen, Stine Fredslund, and Olav Würtz Hansen. Olav Würtz Hansen no longer controls more than 5% of the capital and of the total voting rights.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned at +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board