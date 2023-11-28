Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

John A. Scarlett, M.D.

Chairman and CEO

November 28, 2023

Imetelstat - Geron's Investigational First-in-Class Telomerase Inhibitor

Novel MOA highly relevant in heme malignancies

Imetelstat binds to

Apoptosis of

Malignant cells

telomerase and inhibits

malignant cells

its activity

Imetelstat enables recovery of bone marrow and blood cell production

  • Malignant hematopoietic stem cell clones, which are the source of disease in myeloid heme malignancies such as myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis, rely on continual upregulation of telomerase to support their uncontrolled proliferation
  • Imetelstat binds to its target, telomerase, inhibiting its activity, which results in apoptosis of malignant clones and recovery of effective hematopoiesis

Imetelstat in Lower Risk MDS*

Driving transformation to a potential commercial company

*Imetelstat is currently under regulatory review in the U.S. and EU for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients

with low- to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who have failed to respond or have lost response to or are ineligible for4 erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).

Lower Risk MDS Patient Experience

Frequent transfusions, transfusion dependence, poor quality of life, shortened survival

Diagnosis

Median age ~70 years

Majority treated under Medicare Part B (US)

Wait-and-Watch

Observation (50%)

Treat Symptomatic Anemia

Lengthy Office Visits

Typically blood transfusions, ESAs and in

High-Cost Burden

some cases with HMAs or Lenalidomide

Poor QoL

Higher Risk of

Progression to AML

Shortened

Increasing

Survival

Transfusion

Dependence

Disease continues to progress

IMerge Phase 3 Data Received Favorably by Practicing Hematologists Across U.S./EU Key Markets

Key attributes of imetelstat resonated strongly with community and academic hematologists

EFFICACY

Totality of Clinical Benefit

Compelling TI rates across RS subgroups, sustained reduction of RBC units, and continuous rise of Hgb levels

Meaningful Durability of Response

16- and 24- week TI data regarded as more robust than current standard of care

SAFETY

Predictable AE Profile, Manageable Cytopenias

Given the familiar AE profile with transient cytopenias physicians expect to use imetelstat

in their LR MDS patients across both community and academic settings

AE: Adverse Event; Hgb: Hemoglobin; RBC: Red Blood Cell; RS: Ring Sideroblast, SOC: Standard of Care, TI: Transfusion Independence.

Geron Market Research, US/EU3 Jan 2023

Imetelstat in Relapsed/Refractory MF

  • IMpactMF is the first and only Phase 3 trial in MF with overall survival (OS) as a primary endpoint
  • Median OS in Phase 2 IMbark compares favorably to historical controls
    • 29.9 mos median OS in imetelstat 9.4 mg/kg arm vs. 14 - 16 mos median OS for historical controls for JAKi relapsed/refractory MF patients

Total Addressable Market (TAM) for LR MDS and R/R MF >$7B by 2033 (US/EU4/UK)*

Establishing imetelstat as standard of care in LR MDS and R/R MF

Potential LR MDS Patient Population

Potential MF Patient Population

ESA Ineligible

~4k

(RS+ve / RS-ve):

~24k

ESA R/R RS+ve:

~8k

JAKi treated:

ESA R/R RS-ve:

~24k

Become part of SOC in LR MDS

Expand as SOC in R/R MF

(~$3.5B TAM 2033)

(~$3.5B TAM 2033)

Total Addressable Market Assumptions:

US: 50% of US+EU patient distribution, annualized 12 months of treatment @ $25K/month; LR MDS and MF Epi Year/Year growth rate 3%

EU: annualized 12 months of treatment @ $6K/month; LR MDS (US/EU): assuming 60% patients treated for 12 months each year; MF (US/EU): assuming 80% patients treated for 12 months each year Estimated for 2033 based on DRG MDS Landscape and Forecast syndicated data report 2021 and 2022 and YoY growth rate assumptions

MF patient numbers: Geron Physician Market Research December 2021, US Hematologist Market survey (n=100); company projections in 2033; Market potential: Company projections in 2033 based on treated prevalence estimates for imetelstat eligible patient populations in Int-2/HR MF; DRG syndicated data; Payor research (US/EU4/UK) and Geron analysis using assumptions for a) expected target product profile at launch, b) obtaining regulatory approvals and favorable reimbursement in US and key European markets, c) duration of treatment and d) potential market penetration; for MF, does not include Int-1 & platelets <50K pts. Note: EU population as % of US population in 2030: ~93%, UN Population data 2019

LR MDS patient numbers: Geron Physician Market Research (US/EU4/UK); stimuli included IMerge Phase 2 LR MDS data and expected target product profile at launch; company projections in 2033; Company projections in 2033: based on treated prevalence estimates for imetelstat eligible patient populations in LR MDS; Geron analysis using assumptions for a) expected target product profile at launch, b) obtaining regulatory approvals and favorable reimbursement in US and key European markets, c) duration of treatment and d) potential market penetration. Note: EU population as % of US population in 2030: ~93%, UN Population data 2019

>$7B

by 2033

* If the MAA is accepted for filing and imetelstat is approved for commercialization by the FDA / EMA, as applicable

LR MDS: lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes; NDA: new drug application; MAA: marketing authorization application; MF: myelofibrosis; SOC: Standard of Care; RS: Ring8 Sideroblast

Financial Resources to Support Potential Commercial Launch of Imetelstat

~$48M

Q3 2023

operating expenses

~$382M

Cash and

marketable securities as of 9/30/23

Up to

$210M

2023 expected GAAP operatingexpenses

Financial resources expected to support projected level of operations through third quarter 2025*

  • Based on the Company's current operating plan and expectations regarding the timing of potential approval of imetelstat in the U.S., the Company expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents, and current and noncurrent marketable securities, together with projected revenues from U.S. sales of imetelstat, proceeds from the exercise of outstanding warrants, and funding under the Company's loan facility, will be sufficient to fund projected operating requirements through the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Significant Opportunity for Imetelstat Value Creation

2023

US/EU Regulatory Filings Completed

  • TD LR MDS U.S. NDA accepted for review in Aug. 2023*
  • TD LR MDS EU MAA submission validated in Sept. 2023*

2024

Expected US/EU TD LR MDS* Approvals

  • U.S. PDUFA action date is June 16, 2024
  • Review of MAA expected to be completed by end of 2024

2025

Expected Phase 3

Interim Analysis

in R/R MF

  • First and only R/R MF Ph 3 trial with overall survival primary endpoint

2025+

Expected Phase 3 Final

Analysis in R/R MF

+

Potential Additional

Indications

  • Potential for data in additional indications and combination trials

TD LR MDS: transfusion-dependent lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes; NDA: new drug application; MAA: marketing authorization application; R/R MF: relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis

*Imetelstat is currently under review for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients with low- to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who have failed to respond or have lost response to or are

ineligible for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).

