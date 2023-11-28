Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
John A. Scarlett, M.D.
Chairman and CEO
November 28, 2023
Imetelstat - Geron's Investigational First-in-Class Telomerase Inhibitor
Novel MOA highly relevant in heme malignancies
Imetelstat binds to
Apoptosis of
Malignant cells
telomerase and inhibits
malignant cells
its activity
Imetelstat enables recovery of bone marrow and blood cell production
- Malignant hematopoietic stem cell clones, which are the source of disease in myeloid heme malignancies such as myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis, rely on continual upregulation of telomerase to support their uncontrolled proliferation
- Imetelstat binds to its target, telomerase, inhibiting its activity, which results in apoptosis of malignant clones and recovery of effective hematopoiesis
Imetelstat in Lower Risk MDS*
Driving transformation to a potential commercial company
*Imetelstat is currently under regulatory review in the U.S. and EU for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients
with low- to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who have failed to respond or have lost response to or are ineligible for4 erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).
Lower Risk MDS Patient Experience
Frequent transfusions, transfusion dependence, poor quality of life, shortened survival
Diagnosis
Median age ~70 years
Majority treated under Medicare Part B (US)
Wait-and-Watch
Observation (50%)
Treat Symptomatic Anemia
Lengthy Office Visits
Typically blood transfusions, ESAs and in
High-Cost Burden
some cases with HMAs or Lenalidomide
Poor QoL
Higher Risk of
Progression to AML
Shortened
Increasing
Survival
Transfusion
Dependence
Disease continues to progress
IMerge Phase 3 Data Received Favorably by Practicing Hematologists Across U.S./EU Key Markets
Key attributes of imetelstat resonated strongly with community and academic hematologists
EFFICACY
Totality of Clinical Benefit
Compelling TI rates across RS subgroups, sustained reduction of RBC units, and continuous rise of Hgb levels
Meaningful Durability of Response
16- and 24- week TI data regarded as more robust than current standard of care
SAFETY
Predictable AE Profile, Manageable Cytopenias
Given the familiar AE profile with transient cytopenias physicians expect to use imetelstat
in their LR MDS patients across both community and academic settings
AE: Adverse Event; Hgb: Hemoglobin; RBC: Red Blood Cell; RS: Ring Sideroblast, SOC: Standard of Care, TI: Transfusion Independence.
Geron Market Research, US/EU3 Jan 2023
Imetelstat in Relapsed/Refractory MF
- IMpactMF is the first and only Phase 3 trial in MF with overall survival (OS) as a primary endpoint
- Median OS in Phase 2 IMbark compares favorably to historical controls
- 29.9 mos median OS in imetelstat 9.4 mg/kg arm vs. 14 - 16 mos median OS for historical controls for JAKi relapsed/refractory MF patients
Total Addressable Market (TAM) for LR MDS and R/R MF >$7B by 2033 (US/EU4/UK)*
Establishing imetelstat as standard of care in LR MDS and R/R MF
Potential LR MDS Patient Population
Potential MF Patient Population
ESA Ineligible
~4k
(RS+ve / RS-ve):
~24k
ESA R/R RS+ve:
~8k
JAKi treated:
ESA R/R RS-ve:
~24k
Become part of SOC in LR MDS
Expand as SOC in R/R MF
(~$3.5B TAM 2033)
(~$3.5B TAM 2033)
Total Addressable Market Assumptions:
US: 50% of US+EU patient distribution, annualized 12 months of treatment @ $25K/month; LR MDS and MF Epi Year/Year growth rate 3%
EU: annualized 12 months of treatment @ $6K/month; LR MDS (US/EU): assuming 60% patients treated for 12 months each year; MF (US/EU): assuming 80% patients treated for 12 months each year Estimated for 2033 based on DRG MDS Landscape and Forecast syndicated data report 2021 and 2022 and YoY growth rate assumptions
MF patient numbers: Geron Physician Market Research December 2021, US Hematologist Market survey (n=100); company projections in 2033; Market potential: Company projections in 2033 based on treated prevalence estimates for imetelstat eligible patient populations in Int-2/HR MF; DRG syndicated data; Payor research (US/EU4/UK) and Geron analysis using assumptions for a) expected target product profile at launch, b) obtaining regulatory approvals and favorable reimbursement in US and key European markets, c) duration of treatment and d) potential market penetration; for MF, does not include Int-1 & platelets <50K pts. Note: EU population as % of US population in 2030: ~93%, UN Population data 2019
LR MDS patient numbers: Geron Physician Market Research (US/EU4/UK); stimuli included IMerge Phase 2 LR MDS data and expected target product profile at launch; company projections in 2033; Company projections in 2033: based on treated prevalence estimates for imetelstat eligible patient populations in LR MDS; Geron analysis using assumptions for a) expected target product profile at launch, b) obtaining regulatory approvals and favorable reimbursement in US and key European markets, c) duration of treatment and d) potential market penetration. Note: EU population as % of US population in 2030: ~93%, UN Population data 2019
>$7B
by 2033
* If the MAA is accepted for filing and imetelstat is approved for commercialization by the FDA / EMA, as applicable
LR MDS: lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes; NDA: new drug application; MAA: marketing authorization application; MF: myelofibrosis; SOC: Standard of Care; RS: Ring8 Sideroblast
Financial Resources to Support Potential Commercial Launch of Imetelstat
~$48M
Q3 2023
operating expenses
~$382M
Cash and
marketable securities as of 9/30/23
Up to
$210M
2023 expected GAAP operatingexpenses
Financial resources expected to support projected level of operations through third quarter 2025*
- Based on the Company's current operating plan and expectations regarding the timing of potential approval of imetelstat in the U.S., the Company expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents, and current and noncurrent marketable securities, together with projected revenues from U.S. sales of imetelstat, proceeds from the exercise of outstanding warrants, and funding under the Company's loan facility, will be sufficient to fund projected operating requirements through the end of the third quarter of 2025.
Significant Opportunity for Imetelstat Value Creation
2023
US/EU Regulatory Filings Completed
- TD LR MDS U.S. NDA accepted for review in Aug. 2023*
- TD LR MDS EU MAA submission validated in Sept. 2023*
2024
Expected US/EU TD LR MDS* Approvals
- U.S. PDUFA action date is June 16, 2024
- Review of MAA expected to be completed by end of 2024
2025
Expected Phase 3
Interim Analysis
in R/R MF
- First and only R/R MF Ph 3 trial with overall survival primary endpoint
2025+
Expected Phase 3 Final
Analysis in R/R MF
+
Potential Additional
Indications
- Potential for data in additional indications and combination trials
TD LR MDS: transfusion-dependent lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes; NDA: new drug application; MAA: marketing authorization application; R/R MF: relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis
*Imetelstat is currently under review for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients with low- to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who have failed to respond or have lost response to or are
ineligible for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).
