Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of this presentation and discussion, I may be making forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, plans, expectations and other projections regarding our business as further identified in our corporate investor presentation and SEC filings.

Actual events or results could differ materially from these statements as addressed in the risk factors included in our SEC filings. Geron undertakes no duty or obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect future information, except as required by law.