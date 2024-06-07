RYTELO (imetelstat)
During the course of this presentation and question-and-answer session, there will be forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, plans, expectations and other projections, including those relating to:
- the therapeutic and commercial potential of RYTELO;
- the expected market for RYTELO;
- launch timing, availability of supply and patient access for RYTELO;
- key success factors for the commercial launch of RYTELO; and
- other statements that are not historical fact.
Actual events or results could differ materially; refer to the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Geron's most recent periodic report filed with the SEC, which identifies important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.
Introductory Remarks
John A. Scarlett, M.D.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
RYTELO is now the first and only FDA-approved
telomerase inhibitor*
See U.S. Prescribing Information:
Lower-Risk MDS Patient Experience
Diagnosis
Median age
Symptomatic
Increasing
~70 years
Anemia
Transfusion
Lengthy
Dependence
Office Visits
High-Cost
Burden
Symptomatic anemia and transfusion dependence are key drivers of patient burden and poor quality of life
Poor Quality
of Life
Higher Risk of Progression
to AML Shortened Survival
Approval Across ESA Ineligible and ESA Relapsed/Refractory Patients with LR-MDS with
Transfusion-Dependent Anemia, Regardless of Ring Sideroblast (RS) Status
RYTELO a Potential Standard-of-Care Across High Unmet Need
LR-MDS Subgroups
Front-Line ESA ineligible patients
RS+ ESA relapsed/refractory patients
RS- ESA relapsed/refractory patients
1 in 10 LR-MDSpatients are ESA-ineligibleand have very limited treatment options.1
~25% of LR-MDS patients are RS+ and continue to experience high transfusion burden despite available therapies.2
~75% of LR-MDS patients are RS- and particularly vulnerable to poor clinical outcomes.2
~13,200 U.S. patients with lower-risk MDS need treatment for symptomatic anemia
ESA = erythropoietin stimulating agents; R/R = Relapsed/Refractory; RS = ring sideroblast
7
Highlights of RYTELO
U.S. Prescribing Information
Faye Feller, M.D.
Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer
9
U.S. Market Opportunity & Launch Plans
Anil Kapur
Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and
Chief Commercial Officer
