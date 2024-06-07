Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of this presentation and question-and-answer session, there will be forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, plans, expectations and other projections, including those relating to:

the therapeutic and commercial potential of RYTELO;

the expected market for RYTELO;

launch timing, availability of supply and patient access for RYTELO;

key success factors for the commercial launch of RYTELO; and

other statements that are not historical fact.

Actual events or results could differ materially; refer to the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Geron's most recent periodic report filed with the SEC, which identifies important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Geron undertakes no duty or obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

2