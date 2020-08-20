Log in
GERON CORPORATION

GERON CORPORATION

(GERN)
08/20 04:00:00 pm
1.74 USD   -2.79%
Geron : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

08/20/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today reported that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 270,000 shares of Geron common stock as inducements to four newly-hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on August 19, 2020 at an exercise price of $1.79 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. Each stock option granted has a 10-year term and vests over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the option vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. The options were granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.


© Business Wire 2020
