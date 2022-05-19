Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Geron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GERN   US3741631036

GERON CORPORATION

(GERN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/19 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.320 USD   +1.54%
04:31pGeron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
05/17Geron to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
BU
05/13GERON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/19/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today reported that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 327,400 shares of Geron common stock as inducements to newly hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on May 18, 2022 at an exercise price of $1.30 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment for the respective employees and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. The options were granted as material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreements covering the grants and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GERON CORPORATION
04:31pGeron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
05/17Geron to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
BU
05/13GERON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of..
AQ
05/10Needham Trims Geron's Price Target to $2 From $3, Buy Rating Kept
MT
05/09GERON : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09TRANSCRIPT : Geron Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
05/09GERON CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
05/09Geron Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
05/09Geron Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02Geron to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GERON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,37 M - -
Net income 2022 -144 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 491 M 491 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1 318x
Capi. / Sales 2023 208x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart GERON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Geron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,30 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 208%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John A. Scarlett Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia K. Bloom Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Aleksandra Rizo Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew J. Grethlein Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Karin Eastham Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERON CORPORATION6.56%491
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.93%79 298
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.38%71 026
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.91%64 540
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-19.12%41 409
BIONTECH SE-39.08%38 169