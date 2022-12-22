Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Geron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GERN   US3741631036

GERON CORPORATION

(GERN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-22 pm EST
2.130 USD   +2.40%
04:31pGeron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
12/12Geron Reports Oral Presentation at ASH Annual Meeting Highlighting Continuous Long-Term Transfusion Independence with Imetelstat Treatment in Lower Risk MDS Patients
BU
12/12Geron Corporation Reports Oral Presentation at ASH Annual Meeting Highlighting Continuous Long-Term Transfusion Independence with Imetelstat Treatment in Lower Risk MDS Patients
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

12/22/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today reported that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 867,130 shares of Geron common stock as inducements to newly hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on December 21, 2022 at an exercise price of $2.08 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. Stock options representing an aggregate of 750,000 shares have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment for the respective employees and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. Stock options representing an aggregate of 117,130 shares have a 10-year term and vest in full upon achievement of certain regulatory milestones, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. All of the stock options were granted as material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreements covering the grants and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing therapies with the potential to extend and enrich the lives of patients living with hematologic malignancies. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, harnesses Nobel Prize-winning science in a treatment that may alter the underlying drivers of disease. Geron currently has two Phase 3 pivotal clinical trials underway evaluating imetelstat in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR MDS), and in relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis (MF). To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
