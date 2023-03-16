Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Geron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GERN   US3741631036

GERON CORPORATION

(GERN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-16 pm EDT
2.650 USD   +1.15%
05:56pGeron : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:46pGeron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
04:50pGeron Q4 Net Loss Unchanged from Year-Ago Period; Revenue Drops 90%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

03/16/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today reported that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 490,630 shares of Geron common stock as inducements to newly hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on March 15, 2023 at an exercise price of $2.62 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. Stock options representing an aggregate of 460,000 shares have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment for the respective employees and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. Stock options representing an aggregate of 30,630 shares have a 10-year term and vest in full upon achievement of certain regulatory milestones, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. All of the stock options were granted as material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreements covering the grants and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing therapies with the potential to extend and enrich the lives of patients living with hematologic malignancies. Its investigational first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, harnesses Nobel Prize winning science in a treatment that may alter the underlying course of these diseases. To learn more, visit http://www.geron.com/or follow us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GERON CORPORATION
05:56pGeron : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:46pGeron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
04:50pGeron Q4 Net Loss Unchanged from Year-Ago Period; Revenue Drops 90%
MT
04:19pGeron : 4Q and YE 2022 Earnings Call
PU
04:19pGeron : March 2023 Corporate Presentation
PU
04:11pGeron Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Upcom..
BU
04:07pGERON CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
03/13Geron : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
03/13Geron Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09Geron to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GERON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,61 M - -
Net income 2022 -150 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 190 M 1 190 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1 956x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2 108x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GERON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Geron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,65 $
Average target price 5,33 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John A. Scarlett Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia K. Bloom Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Faye Feller Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew J. Grethlein Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Karin Eastham Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERON CORPORATION8.26%1 177
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.38%81 143
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.90%75 654
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-5.84%33 030
BIONTECH SE-13.50%31 578
BEIGENE, LTD.7.28%24 630