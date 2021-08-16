Geron : Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Except for the historical information contained herein, this presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements, include, without limitation, those regarding: (i) that Geron expects IMerge Phase 3 to be fully enrolled in the fourth quarter of 2021; (ii) that Geron expects top-line results for IMerge Phase 3 to be available in the first quarter of 2023; (iii) that Geron expects to conduct an interim analysis for IMpactMF in 2024 and a final analysis in 2025; (iv) that Geron expects its financial resources, with the expected non-dilutive funding under the current debt facility, to fund operations through the end of the first quarter of 2023; (v) that Geron expects to grow to 80-85 employees in 2021; (vi) that Geron plans to engage over 180 sites for IMpactMF; (vii) that IMerge Phase 3 and IMpactMF have registrational intent; (viii) that imetelstat has the potential to demonstrate disease-modifying activity in patients and to target the malignant stem and progenitor cells of the underlying disease; (ix) that the Company expects imetelstat to be a highly differentiated product in the lower risk MDS commercial marketplace; (x) that the Company expects that the shortened 12-monthfollow-up period will still provide a sufficiently mature data set to demonstrate safety and efficacy, including transfusion independence, of imetelstat to support any application for regulatory approval; (xi) that Geron expects the peak revenue in the United States and the five largest European markets for imetelstat in lower risk MDS to be $1.2 billion; and (xii) other statements that are not historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: (a) whether the current or evolving effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting global economic and financial disruptions will materially and adversely impact Geron's business and business prospects, its financial condition and the future of imetelstat; (b) whether Geron overcomes all of the potential delays and other adverse impacts caused by the current or evolving effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and overcomes all the enrollment, clinical, safety, efficacy, technical, scientific, intellectual property, manufacturing and regulatory challenges in order to have the financial resources for, and to meet the expected timelines and planned milestones in (i) through (vi) above; (c) whether regulatory authorities permit the further development of imetelstat on a timely basis, or at all, without any clinical holds; (d) whether imetelstat is demonstrated to be safe and efficacious in IMerge Phase 3 and IMpactMF to enable regulatory approval; (e) whether any future efficacy or safety results may cause the benefit-risk profile of imetelstat to become unacceptable;

whether imetelstat actually demonstrates disease-modifying activity in patients and the ability to target the malignant stem and progenitor cells of the underlying disease; (g) that Geron may seek to raise substantial capital in order to complete the development and commercialization of imetelstat, including to meet all of the expected timelines and planned milestones in (i) through (vi) above; (h) whether regulatory authorities require an additional clinical trial for approval even if IMerge Phase 3 or IMpactMF meet their respective primary endpoints; (i) whether there are failures or delays in manufacturing or supplying sufficient quantities of imetelstat or other clinical trial materials in a timely manner; (j) whether imetelstat is able to maintain patent protection and have freedom to operate; (k) whether the shortened follow-up period of 12 months for the IMerge Phase 3 primary analysis results in not obtaining adequate data to demonstrate safety and efficacy, including transfusion independence, in the primary analysis; (l) whether Geron can accurately project the timing of, or attain complete enrollment in IMerge Phase 3 or IMpactMF, whether due to the current or evolving effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; (m) whether Geron is able to enroll IMerge Phase 3 and IMpactMF at a pace that would enable the financial resources for, and to meet the expected timelines and planned milestones in (i) through (vi) above; and