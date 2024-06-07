By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Geron were sharply higher in premarket trading Friday after the biopharmaceutical company won Food and Drug Administration approval of its blood-disorder drug Rytelo.

Geron late Thursday said the approval covers Rytelo as a treatment for transfusion-dependent anemia in certain adults suffering from low-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS.

The Foster City, Calif., company said the green light makes Rytelo the first telomerase inhibitor approved for lower-risk MDS, a progressive blood cancer where many patients with anemia become dependent on red-blood-cell transfusions.

Geron shares, which closed Thursday at $3.89, were recently up more than 15% at $4.49 in premarket trading.

