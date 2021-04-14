Geron : Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Report 04/14/2021 | 05:37pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 ANNUAL REPORT Letter to Stockholders Proxy 10-K Dear Geron Stockholder, In my letter to you in the Spring of last year, I commented on the extraordinary times we were experiencing during those early days of the pandemic. COVID-19 cases and deaths were increasing exponentially worldwide, and anxiety ran high. No one seemed to have a clear plan on how to defeat the pandemic. Lockdowns and sheltering in place orders caused widespread economic hardship and disrupted work schedules, school activities and home routines. Many experienced fear of financial ruin, as well as isolation and loneliness. A few months later, as COVID-19 case numbers declined and vaccine trials were underway, prospects for controlling the pandemic seemed achievable. Unfortunately, the winter months saw another surge, with case numbers and deaths even higher than last Spring. Health care facilities were at maximum capacity, and an end to the pandemic did not appear possible. Today, front-line healthcare workers are safer and have developed better protocols for treating sick COVID patients. Vaccine distribution has begun, and the number of available vaccines is increasing. Case numbers have declined, and there's starting to be a return to some schools and non-essential businesses. However, troubling uncertainties remain as variants of the virus appear, and the number of cases seem to be plateauing at unacceptable levels. For Geron, like many other biotech companies, the fluid and dynamic nature of the pandemic continues to create variability and unpredictability on our clinical trial activities, causing delays in clinical site openings, patient screening and enrollment for both our Phase 3 clinical trials - IMerge Phase 3 in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis (MF). As a result of these factors, site personnel resources have been constrained at many of our clinical sites, causing delays. Although we expanded the number of countries and sites to conduct our two trials, the pace of enrollment in both has been slower than we hoped or planned. We currently expect IMerge Phase 3 to be fully enrolled in the second half of 2021. Depending on the timing of full enrollment, we expect top-line results from IMerge Phase 3 could be available during the time period from the end of 2022 to the first half of 2023. For IMpactMF, we currently expect the interim analysis to occur in 2024 and the final analysis to occur in 2025. Because the analyses for IMpactMF are event-driven, the interim and final results may be available at different times than currently expected. Despite the unpredictable impact of COVID-19 on our clinical trial activities, we remain committed to our vision of becoming a leader in the treatment of hematologic malignancies by changing the course of these diseases and improving and extending the lives of patients. In 2020, we made important progress toward realizing that vision through enrolling MDS patients in IMerge Phase 3; starting IMpactMF; progress in scaling up and establishing our imetelstat supply chain to ensure uninterrupted drug supply for both current and future clinical trials; presenting new data and analyses that provide strong evidence of imetelstat's disease-modifying potential that differentiates imetelstat from other treatments today; and raising new capital to support our development activities. Importantlyin 2020, the newdata andanalysesfrom our prior Phase 2 trials, IMerge Phase 2 in MDS and IMbark in MF, demonstrated that imetelstat targets telomerase, thus inhibiting the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies resulting in malignant cell apoptosis. In addition, these data showed a significant depletion of cytogenetic abnormalities and reductions in key driver mutations of the underlying diseases in both lower risk MDS and MF patients, as well as improvement in bone marrow fibrosis in MF patients, all of which we believe provide strong evidence of disease-modifying activity. These molecular and histology data have also been correlated with the clinical benefits of transfusion independence in lower risk MDS and improved overall survival (OS) in relapsed/refractory MF. We believe the clinical benefits, molecular observations and correlations from IMerge Phase 2 and IMbark highlight the magnitude of imetelstat's unique mechanism of action of telomerase inhibition, and provide strong evidence that imetelstat alters the course of MDS and MF. We also believe this disease-modifying activity has the potential to differentiate imetelstat from other currently approved and investigational treatments for MDS and MF. Furthermore, these data and analyses provide us with confidence in planning for the potential success of IMerge Phase 3 and IMpactMF. In continuing to execute on our vision, our planned strategic priorities for the next three years include achieving top-line results in IMerge Phase 3, gaining regulatory approval of imetelstat in lower risk MDS and launching commercial sales in that indication. In 2021, we plan to complete enrollment in IMerge Phase 3; advance clinical site initiation and patient enrollment in IMpactMF; and present new data and analyses from IMerge Phase 2 at medical conferences. In addition, we have begun preparedness activities for Geron's first NDA submission and potential commercial launch. We expect a highly differentiated profile for imetelstat at launch in the lower risk MDS market. In the target patient population of our Phase 2 trial, we have seen meaningful responses with 42% of patients achieving 8-week transfusion independence, as well as durable responses with 29% of patients being transfusion free for over one year. In addition, we have seen broad responses with transfusion independence across multiple MDS subtypes, including both ringed sideroblast positive, as well as ringed sideroblast negative patients, low and high transfusion burdened patients and patients with low and high erythropoietin levels. Because of this differentiated and advantageous profile, we continue to expect imetelstat to play a significant role in this market. In closing, I would like to acknowledge the patients, investigators and study staff who have participated, are participating and will participate in the future in our imetelstat clinical trials. Their involvement enables us to advance the development of imetelstat to address the unmet medical needs in lower risk MDS and refractory MF. I also want to recognize our Geron employees, who are dedicated to serving patients and have persevered through the pandemic and resulting complications. Despite being unable to work in either our California or New Jersey offices, the remarkable dedication of our employees working remotely was instrumental for us to achieve our 2020 goals. I wish all of you a healthy remainder of the year and thank you for your continued support. Sincerely, John A. Scarlett, M.D. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer March 22, 2021 For important information regarding the use of forward-looking statements in this letter to stockholders, please refer to the inside back cover of this annual report. Use of Forward-Looking Statements Except for the historical information contained herein, the letter to stockholders contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements, include, without limitation, those regarding: (i) that imetelstat has potential disease-modifying activity; (ii) that Geron expects for IMerge Phase 3 to be fully enrolled in the second half of 2021; (iii) that Geron expects top-line results for IMerge Phase 3 to be available from the end of 2022 to the first half of 2023; (iv) that for IMpactMF, Geron expects the interim analysis to occur in 2024 and the final analysis to occur in 2025; (v) that Geron believes: (x) the clinical benefits, molecular observations and correlations from IMerge Phase 2 and IMbark highlight the magnitude of imetelstat's unique mechanism of action of telomerase inhibition, and provide strong evidence that imetelstat alters the course of MDS and MF; (y) that this disease-modifying activity has the potential to differentiate imetelstat from other currently approved and investigational treatments for MDS and MF; and (z) these data and analyses provide Geron with confidence in planning for the potential success of IMerge Phase 3 and IMpactMF; (vi) that Geron expects to present new data and analyses from IMerge Phase 2 at medical conferences in 2021; (vii) that Geron's planned strategic priorities for the next three years include achieving top-line results in IMerge Phase 3, gaining regulatory approval of imetelstat in lower risk MDS and launching commercial sales in that indication; and other statements that are not historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: (a) whether the current or evolving effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting global economic and financial disruptions will materially and adversely impact Geron's business and business prospects, its financial condition and the future of imetelstat; (b) whether Geron overcomes all of the potential delays and other adverse impacts caused by the current or evolving effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and overcomes all the enrollment, clinical, safety, efficacy, technical, scientific, intellectual property, manufacturing and regulatory challenges in order to meet the expected timelines and planned milestones in (ii), (iii), (iv) and (vii) above; (c) whether regulatory authorities permit the further development of imetelstat on a timely basis, or at all, without any clinical holds; (d) whether imetelstat is demonstrated to be safe and efficacious in IMerge Phase 3 and IMpactMF trials to enable regulatory approval and commercialization; (e) whether any future efficacy or safety results may cause the benefit-risk profile of imetelstat to become unacceptable; (f) whether imetelstat actually demonstrates disease-modifying activity in patients; (g) that Geron will need to raise substantial capital in order to complete the development and commercialization of imetelstat, including to meet all of the expected timelines and planned milestones above; (h) whether regulatory authorities require an additional clinical trial for approval even if IMerge Phase 3 or IMpactMF meet their respective primary endpoint(s); (i) whether there are failures or delays in manufacturing or supplying sufficient quantities of imetelstat or other clinical trial materials in a timely manner, whether due to the current or evolving effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; (j) whether imetelstat is able to maintain patent protection and have freedom to operate;

(k) whether Geron can accurately project the timing of, or attain complete enrollment in IMerge Phase 3 or IMpactMF, whether due to the current or evolving effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; and (l) whether Geron is able to enroll IMpactMF at a pace that would enable an interim analysis in 2024 and a final analysis in 2025. Additional information on the above risks and uncertainties and additional risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in Geron's filings and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in such filings and reports, including Geron's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and future filings and reports by Geron. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 919 East Hillsdale Blvd., Suite 250, Foster City, CA 94404 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (650) 473-7700 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class: Trading symbol(s): Name of each exchange on which registered: Common Stock, $0.001 par value GERN The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ The aggregate market value of voting and non-voting common equity held by non-affiliates of the registrant was approximately $516,434,000 based upon the closing price of the registrant's common stock on June 30, 2020 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The calculation of the aggregate market value of voting and non-voting common equity held by non-affiliates of the registrant excludes shares of common stock held by each officer, director and stockholder that the registrant concluded were affiliates on that date. This determination of affiliate status is not necessarily a conclusive determination for other purposes. As of March 1, 2021, there were 318,527,540 shares of common stock outstanding. 