GERON CORPORATION

GERON CORPORATION

(GERN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geron : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

03/18/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today reported that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 240,000 shares of Geron common stock as inducements to newly hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on March 17, 2021 at an exercise price of $1.81 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. The options were granted as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreements covering the grants and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,12 M - -
Net income 2021 -109 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 577 M 577 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4 804x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3 844x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart GERON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Geron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 1,81 $
Spread / Highest target 287%
Spread / Average Target 121%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John A. Scarlett Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia K. Bloom Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Aleksandra Rizo Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew J. Grethlein Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Karin Eastham Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERON CORPORATION11.32%548
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.9.87%79 253
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.15%57 100
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.19%50 400
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.55%48 204
BEIGENE, LTD.27.70%29 806
