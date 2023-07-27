Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results, as well as business highlights, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors/events. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

Participants may access the webcast by registering online using the following link, https://conferencingportals.com/event/SmvlMvWL.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pursuing therapies with the potential to extend and enrich the lives of patients living with hematologic malignancies. Its investigational first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, harnesses Nobel Prize winning science in a treatment that may alter the underlying course of these diseases. To learn more, visit http://www.geron.com/or follow us on LinkedIn.

