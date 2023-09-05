Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat in person at the Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 4:55 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investors and Media section of Geron’s website under Events following the presentation. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for a period of 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing therapies with the potential to extend and enrich the lives of patients living with hematologic malignancies. Our first-in-class investigational telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, harnesses Nobel Prize-winning science in a treatment that may alter the underlying drivers of disease. The New Drug Application (NDA) for imetelstat in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR MDS), based on the results from the Phase 3 IMerge clinical trial, is currently under review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 16, 2024. Additionally, Geron currently has an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating imetelstat in relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis (MF). To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

