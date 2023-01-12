Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Geron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GERN   US3741631036

GERON CORPORATION

(GERN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-11 pm EST
3.300 USD    0.00%
07:32aGeron to Present at the B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Virtual Oncology Conference
BU
01/11Geron Announces Experienced Commercial Leadership Hired for Planned Commercial Launch of Imetelstat in the U.S.
BU
01/11Geron Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants Plus Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares for Total Gross Proceeds of $227.8 Million
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geron to Present at the B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Virtual Oncology Conference

01/12/2023 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Virtual Oncology Conference on January 18 at 1 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of Geron’s website under Events. Following the presentation, the webcast will be archived and available for replay for a period of 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing therapies with the potential to extend and enrich the lives of patients living with hematologic malignancies. Its investigational first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, harnesses Nobel Prize winning science in a treatment that may alter the underlying course of these diseases.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GERON CORPORATION
07:32aGeron to Present at the B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Virtual Oncology Conference
BU
01/11Geron Announces Experienced Commercial Leadership Hired for Planned Commercial Launch o..
BU
01/11Geron Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-..
AQ
01/11Geron Completes Upsized Offering of Shares, Pre-Funded Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $..
MT
01/10Geron Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-..
BU
01/09Needham Adjusts Price Target on Geron to $4 From $3, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/09B. Riley Lifts Geron's PT to $5 From $4, Keeps Buy Rating After Positive Topline Result..
MT
01/06Geron Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
01/06Geron Prices $198.1 Million Upsized Offering of Shares, Pre-Funded Warrants
MT
01/05Geron Corporation Announces Pricing of $198 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common S..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GERON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,61 M - -
Net income 2022 -150 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 483 M 1 483 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2 436x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2 625x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GERON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Geron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,30 $
Average target price 5,33 $
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John A. Scarlett Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia K. Bloom Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Faye Feller Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew J. Grethlein Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Karin Eastham Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERON CORPORATION36.36%1 483
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.60%75 823
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-0.01%75 018
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.10.57%38 729
BIONTECH SE-0.41%36 358
BEIGENE, LTD.15.65%26 443