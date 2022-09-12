Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Geron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GERN   US3741631036

GERON CORPORATION

(GERN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
2.780 USD   +4.91%
07:10aGERON : September 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
09/08GERON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/08Geron Appoints Biopharma Veteran John F. McDonald to Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Geron Corporation Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Sep-12-2022 05:25 PM

09/12/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Okay. Welcome to our 2022 Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference. My name is [ Rook ] I'm an Executive Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group here at Morgan Stanley. Before we get...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about GERON CORPORATION
07:10aGERON : September 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
09/08GERON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/08Geron Appoints Biopharma Veteran John F. McDonald to Board of Directors
BU
09/08Geron Corporation Appoints John F. McDonald to Board of Directors
CI
09/01Geron to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/22Geron Says First Patient Dosed in Early Trial of Imetelstat to Treat Bone Marrow Cancer
MT
08/22Geron Announces First Patient Dosed in IMproveMF Phase 1 Combination Study in Frontline..
BU
08/18Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
08/12Geron Reports Narrower Q2 Loss, Lower Revenue; Shares Advance Friday
MT
08/12Needham & Co Adjusts Geron Price Target to $3 From $2, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GERON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,41 M - -
Net income 2022 -148 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 050 M 1 050 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2 587x
Capi. / Sales 2023 434x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart GERON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Geron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,78 $
Average target price 4,20 $
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John A. Scarlett Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia K. Bloom Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Faye Feller Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew J. Grethlein Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Karin Eastham Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERON CORPORATION127.87%1 001
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.10%81 820
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.69%77 436
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.02%74 914
BIONTECH SE-41.46%36 674
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.46%35 581