English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Geron Corporation
News
Summary
GERN
US3741631036
GERON CORPORATION
(GERN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
2.780
USD
+4.91%
07:10a
GERON
: September 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
09/08
GERON CORP
: Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/08
Geron Appoints Biopharma Veteran John F. McDonald to Board of Directors
BU
Transcript : Geron Corporation Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Sep-12-2022 05:25 PM
09/12/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
Okay. Welcome to our 2022 Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference. My name is [ Rook ] I'm an Executive Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group here at Morgan Stanley. Before we get...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about GERON CORPORATION
07:10a
GERON
: September 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
09/08
GERON CORP
: Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/08
Geron Appoints Biopharma Veteran John F. McDonald to Board of Directors
BU
09/08
Geron Corporation Appoints John F. McDonald to Board of Directors
CI
09/01
Geron to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/22
Geron Says First Patient Dosed in Early Trial of Imetelstat to Treat Bone Marrow Cancer
MT
08/22
Geron Announces First Patient Dosed in IMproveMF Phase 1 Combination Study in Frontline..
BU
08/18
Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
08/12
Geron Reports Narrower Q2 Loss, Lower Revenue; Shares Advance Friday
MT
08/12
Needham & Co Adjusts Geron Price Target to $3 From $2, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GERON CORPORATION
08/12
Needham & Co Adjusts Geron Price Target to $3 From $2, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/28
B. Riley Resumes Geron at Buy with $4 Price Target, Says Thesis Hinges on Potential Suc..
MT
05/10
Needham Trims Geron's Price Target to $2 From $3, Buy Rating Kept
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
0,41 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-148 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-7,28x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 050 M
1 050 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
2 587x
Capi. / Sales 2023
434x
Nbr of Employees
71
Free-Float
95,8%
More Financials
Chart GERON CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERON CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
2,78 $
Average target price
4,20 $
Spread / Average Target
51,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
John A. Scarlett
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia K. Bloom
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Faye Feller
Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew J. Grethlein
Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Karin Eastham
Lead Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GERON CORPORATION
127.87%
1 001
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
-10.10%
81 820
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
14.69%
77 436
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
33.02%
74 914
BIONTECH SE
-41.46%
36 674
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
-28.46%
35 581
More Results
