Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gerresheimer    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER

(GXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-DD : Gerresheimer AG english

01/04/2021 | 06:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging 
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
 
04.01.2021 / 12:08 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person 
closely associated* 
 
a) Name 
 
+-------------+--------+ 
|Title:       |        | 
+-------------+--------+ 
|First name:  |Dietmar | 
+-------------+--------+ 
|Last name(s):|Siemssen| 
+-------------+--------+ 
*2. Reason for the notification* 
 
a) Position / status 
 
+---------+---------------------------+ 
|Position:|Member of the managing body| 
+---------+---------------------------+ 
b) Initial notification 
 
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* 
 
a) Name 
 
+---------------+ 
|Gerresheimer AG| 
+---------------+ 
b) LEI 
 
+--------------------+ 
|5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28| 
+--------------------+ 
*4. Details of the transaction(s)* 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, 
identification code 
 
+-----+------------+ 
|Type:|Share       | 
+-----+------------+ 
|ISIN:|DE000A0LD6E6| 
+-----+------------+ 
b) Nature of the transaction 
 
+-----------+ 
|Acquisition| 
+-----------+ 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
+---------+------------+ 
|Price(s) |Volume(s)   | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.55 EUR|21799.95 EUR| 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.55 EUR|4027.30 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.55 EUR|4377.50 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.55 EUR|4815.25 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.55 EUR|3589.55 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.65 EUR|14374.60 EUR| 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.65 EUR|87.65 EUR   | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.65 EUR|3681.30 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.65 EUR|10780.95 EUR| 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.70 EUR|15084.40 EUR| 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.70 EUR|13856.60 EUR| 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.70 EUR|3771.10 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.70 EUR|3420.30 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.70 EUR|7279.10 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.85 EUR|9399.95 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.85 EUR|5095.30 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.85 EUR|5095.30 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.85 EUR|5095.30 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.85 EUR|4304.65 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.85 EUR|3953.25 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.95 EUR|28583.75 EUR| 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.95 EUR|2110.80 EUR | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.95 EUR|439.75 EUR  | 
+---------+------------+ 
|87.95 EUR|439.75 EUR  | 
+---------+------------+ 
d) Aggregated information 
 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
|Price      |Aggregated volume| 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
|87.7317 EUR|175463.3500 EUR  | 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
e) Date of the transaction 
 
+-----------------+ 
|2020-12-28; UTC+1| 
+-----------------+ 
f) Place of the transaction 
 
+-----+-----+ 
|Name:|XETRA| 
+-----+-----+ 
|MIC: |XETR | 
+-----+-----+ 
 
04.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Gerresheimer AG 
          Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4 
          40468 Düsseldorf 
          Germany 
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
64159 04.01.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2021 06:09 ET (11:09 GMT)

All news about GERRESHEIMER
06:10aDGAP-DD : Gerresheimer AG english
DJ
2020DGAP-PVR : Gerresheimer AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
2020GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
2020GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
2020DGAP-PVR : Gerresheimer AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
2020GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
2020GERRESHEIMER AG : Independant Research reiterates its Sell rating
MD
2020GERRESHEIMER : Capital Markets Day Fact Sheet
PU
2020GERRESHEIMER : Driving Innovation & Digitalization (Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, Managem..
PU
2020FOCUS &NDASH; TRANSFORM &NDASH; GROW : Our Strategy for Sustainable, Profitable ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 425 M 1 751 M 1 751 M
Net income 2020 99,3 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2020 939 M 1 154 M 1 154 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
Yield 2020 1,41%
Capitalization 2 755 M 3 366 M 3 387 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 9 890
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRESHEIMER
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 99,42 €
Last Close Price 87,75 €
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Theodor Stuth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRESHEIMER0.00%3 366
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.00%187 600
MEDTRONIC PLC0.00%157 673
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.00%72 777
HOYA CORPORATION0.00%51 608
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.0.00%42 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ