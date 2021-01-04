DGAP-DD : Gerresheimer AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
04.01.2021 / 12:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+-------------+--------+
|Title: | |
+-------------+--------+
|First name: |Dietmar |
+-------------+--------+
|Last name(s):|Siemssen|
+-------------+--------+
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+---------+---------------------------+
|Position:|Member of the managing body|
+---------+---------------------------+
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
+---------------+
|Gerresheimer AG|
+---------------+
b) LEI
+--------------------+
|5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28|
+--------------------+
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+-----+------------+
|Type:|Share |
+-----+------------+
|ISIN:|DE000A0LD6E6|
+-----+------------+
b) Nature of the transaction
+-----------+
|Acquisition|
+-----------+
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+---------+------------+
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+---------+------------+
|87.55 EUR|21799.95 EUR|
+---------+------------+
|87.55 EUR|4027.30 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.55 EUR|4377.50 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.55 EUR|4815.25 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.55 EUR|3589.55 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.65 EUR|14374.60 EUR|
+---------+------------+
|87.65 EUR|87.65 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.65 EUR|3681.30 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.65 EUR|10780.95 EUR|
+---------+------------+
|87.70 EUR|15084.40 EUR|
+---------+------------+
|87.70 EUR|13856.60 EUR|
+---------+------------+
|87.70 EUR|3771.10 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.70 EUR|3420.30 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.70 EUR|7279.10 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.85 EUR|9399.95 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.85 EUR|5095.30 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.85 EUR|5095.30 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.85 EUR|5095.30 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.85 EUR|4304.65 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.85 EUR|3953.25 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.95 EUR|28583.75 EUR|
+---------+------------+
|87.95 EUR|2110.80 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.95 EUR|439.75 EUR |
+---------+------------+
|87.95 EUR|439.75 EUR |
+---------+------------+
d) Aggregated information
+-----------+-----------------+
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+-----------+-----------------+
|87.7317 EUR|175463.3500 EUR |
+-----------+-----------------+
e) Date of the transaction
+-----------------+
|2020-12-28; UTC+1|
+-----------------+
f) Place of the transaction
+-----+-----+
|Name:|XETRA|
+-----+-----+
|MIC: |XETR |
+-----+-----+
