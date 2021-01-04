DGAP-DD : Gerresheimer AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 04.01.2021 / 12:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +-------------+--------+ |Title: | | +-------------+--------+ |First name: |Dietmar | +-------------+--------+ |Last name(s):|Siemssen| +-------------+--------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------+---------------------------+ |Position:|Member of the managing body| +---------+---------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +---------------+ |Gerresheimer AG| +---------------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000A0LD6E6| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-----------+ |Acquisition| +-----------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +---------+------------+ |87.55 EUR|21799.95 EUR| +---------+------------+ |87.55 EUR|4027.30 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.55 EUR|4377.50 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.55 EUR|4815.25 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.55 EUR|3589.55 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.65 EUR|14374.60 EUR| +---------+------------+ |87.65 EUR|87.65 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.65 EUR|3681.30 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.65 EUR|10780.95 EUR| +---------+------------+ |87.70 EUR|15084.40 EUR| +---------+------------+ |87.70 EUR|13856.60 EUR| +---------+------------+ |87.70 EUR|3771.10 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.70 EUR|3420.30 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.70 EUR|7279.10 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.85 EUR|9399.95 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.85 EUR|5095.30 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.85 EUR|5095.30 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.85 EUR|5095.30 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.85 EUR|4304.65 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.85 EUR|3953.25 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.95 EUR|28583.75 EUR| +---------+------------+ |87.95 EUR|2110.80 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.95 EUR|439.75 EUR | +---------+------------+ |87.95 EUR|439.75 EUR | +---------+------------+ d) Aggregated information +-----------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +-----------+-----------------+ |87.7317 EUR|175463.3500 EUR | +-----------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2020-12-28; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+-----+ |Name:|XETRA| +-----+-----+ |MIC: |XETR | +-----+-----+ 04.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Gerresheimer AG Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4 40468 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com End of News DGAP News Service 64159 04.01.2021

