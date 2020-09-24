Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gerresheimer    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER

(GXI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/24 03:19:38 am
94.775 EUR   -1.17%
02:55aGERRESHEIMER : Large order for Gerresheimer
PU
09/23GERRESHEIMER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
09/16GERRESHEIMER AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gerresheimer : Large order for Gerresheimer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 02:55am EDT

A risk-based approach that ensures the systematic mastering of all risks of the production process was used for the jump to large series production. Due to this robust development approach, all functional tests for the design verification of the low-cavity molds and later for the implementation of the high-cavitiy series molds were passed immediately. High-volume series production has also been running for several months now without problems.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer operates worldwide and its approximately 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets, close to its customers. With plants in Europe, North America, South America and Asia, Gerresheimer generates revenues of around EUR 1.4 bn. The comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for the safe, simple administration of medicines: insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles, and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 06:54:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GERRESHEIMER
02:55aGERRESHEIMER : Large order for Gerresheimer
PU
09/23GERRESHEIMER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
09/16GERRESHEIMER AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/11GERRESHEIMER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/03GERRESHEIMER AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
08/12GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
07/29GERRESHEIMER AG : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
07/28GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
07/21GERRESHEIMER AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/17GERRESHEIMER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 439 M 1 677 M 1 677 M
Net income 2020 90,0 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2020 944 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 3 011 M 3 518 M 3 509 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 9 820
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRESHEIMER
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 96,65 €
Last Close Price 95,90 €
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Theodor Stuth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRESHEIMER38.99%3 518
ABBOTT LABORATORIES18.27%185 552
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.23%140 269
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-17.05%64 873
HOYA CORPORATION11.91%41 003
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.33%40 018
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group