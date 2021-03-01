Gerresheimer : New corporate design visualizes Gerresheimer's strategic orientation

Düsseldorf, March 1, 2021. The new corporate design visualizes Gerresheimer's strategic focus on profitable and sustainable growth, innovation, excellence and customer focus. The new corporate design will be rolled out in the complete internal and external appearance. This is already visible on the fundamentally improved new corporate website www.gerresheimer.com. A new logo, new color and image worlds and an optimized structure convey a fresh, lively and strong look and feel to customers, applicants, shareholders and other stakeholders.