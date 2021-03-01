Log in
Xetra  >  Gerresheimer    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER

(GXI)
03/01 05:44:02 am
86.8 EUR   +1.40%
05:20aGERRESHEIMER : New corporate design visualizes Gerresheimer's strategic orientation
PU
02/26GERRESHEIMER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02/24DGAP-DD : Gerresheimer AG english
DJ
Gerresheimer : New corporate design visualizes Gerresheimer's strategic orientation

03/01/2021 | 05:20am EST
Düsseldorf, March 1, 2021. The new corporate design visualizes Gerresheimer's strategic focus on profitable and sustainable growth, innovation, excellence and customer focus. The new corporate design will be rolled out in the complete internal and external appearance. This is already visible on the fundamentally improved new corporate website www.gerresheimer.com. A new logo, new color and image worlds and an optimized structure convey a fresh, lively and strong look and feel to customers, applicants, shareholders and other stakeholders.

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 480 M 1 788 M 1 788 M
Net income 2021 112 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2021 945 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 2 688 M 3 252 M 3 247 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 9 880
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRESHEIMER
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 104,81 €
Last Close Price 85,60 €
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodor Stuth Member-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRESHEIMER-2.45%3 252
ABBOTT LABORATORIES9.40%212 194
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.15%157 614
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.62%70 069
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.6.12%44 717
HOYA CORPORATION-15.21%41 829
