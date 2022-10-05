Advanced search
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:17 2022-10-05 am EDT
53.85 EUR   +1.51%
02:50aAfr : Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
10/04GERRESHEIMER AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/04GERRESHEIMER AG : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
AFR: Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/05/2022 | 02:50am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerresheimer AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05.10.2022 / 08:48 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 12, 2022
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 12, 2022
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports

05.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1456897  05.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456897&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 727 M 1 722 M 1 722 M
Net income 2022 106 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2022 1 079 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 1 666 M 1 660 M 1 660 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 10 803
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodor Stuth Member-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Member-Supervisory Board
