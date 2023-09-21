EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerresheimer AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerresheimer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 05, 2023
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 05, 2023
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
