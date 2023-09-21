EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerresheimer AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.09.2023 / 12:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 05, 2023
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 05, 2023
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports

Language:English
Company:Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet:http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
