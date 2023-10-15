Certain Bearer Shares of Gerresheimer AG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023. These Bearer Shares will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 18-APR-2023 to 15-OCT-2023.
Details:
Gerresheimer has agreed to a lock-up, i.e., an obligation not to, inter alia, issue further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares or to conduct a further capital increase of 180 days, subject to customary exceptions.
October 14, 2023
