05.10.2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:Dr.
First name:Lukas
Last name(s):Burkhardt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gerresheimer AG

b) LEI
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A0LD6E6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
98.1698 EUR29450.94 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
98.1698 EUR29450.9400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:XETRA
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet:http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
86311  05.10.2023 CET/CEST

