  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Gerresheimer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:40 2022-09-19 am EDT
48.02 EUR   -2.12%
06:20aGERRESHEIMER : Andrea Abt
PU
06:17aDD : Gerresheimer AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/07Stevanato, Gerresheimer Develop Ready-to-Use Vial Solution
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Gerresheimer AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/19/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.09.2022 / 12:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andrea
Last name(s): Abt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gerresheimer AG

b) LEI
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
50.150000 EUR 25075.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
50.1500 EUR 25075.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: CATS
MIC: CATS


19.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

78239  19.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444677&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
