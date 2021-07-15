DGAP-PVR : Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the
objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-07-15 / 16:17
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: Gerresheimer AG
Street: Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
Postal code: 40468
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Schroders plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Jul 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 4.86 % 0.10 % 4.96 % 31400000
Previous 4.999 % 0.10 % 5.10 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD6E6 0 1526289 0.00 % 4.86 %
Total 1526289 4.86 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
period
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
instrument date period settlement absolute in %
CFD N/A N/A Cash 32293 0.10 %
Total 32293 0.10 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration % % %
Limited
Schroder International % % %
Holdings Limited
Schroder Investment Management 3.84 % % %
Limited
Schroder Investment Management % % %
North America Limited
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration % % %
Limited
Schroder International % % %
Holdings Limited
Schroder Investment Management 3.84 % % %
Limited
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration % % %
Limited
Schroder International % % %
Holdings Limited
Schroder US Holdings Inc. % % %
Schroder Investment Management % % %
North America Inc.
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration % % %
Limited
Schroder International % % %
Holdings Limited
Schroder Investment Management % % %
(Hong Kong) Limited
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration % % %
Limited
Schroder International % % %
Holdings Limited
Schroder International Finance % % %
B.V.
Schroder Investment Management % % %
(Europe) S.A.
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration % % %
Limited
Schroder International % % %
Holdings Limited
Schroder Investment Management % % %
(Switzerland) AG
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration % % %
Limited
Schroder International % % %
Holdings Limited
Schroder Investment Management % % %
(Japan) Limited
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
15 Jul 2021
