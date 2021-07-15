Log in
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/15/2021 | 10:18am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG 
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-07-15 / 16:17 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Gerresheimer AG 
 
 Street:                         Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4 
 
 Postal code:                    40468 
 
 City:                           Düsseldorf 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Schroders plc 
 City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 13 Jul 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               4.86 %                     0.10 %       4.96 %                             31400000 
 
 Previous                         4.999 %                     0.10 %       5.10 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A0LD6E6               0        1526289         0.00 %         4.86 % 
 
 Total                    1526289                       4.86 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 CFD            N/A                    N/A                     Cash                                32293         0.10 % 
 
                                                               Total                               32293         0.10 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                           % of voting rights (if at            % of voting rights through   Total of both (if at 
                                        least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or more)      least 5% or more) 
 
 Schroders plc                                          %                                     %                      % 
 
 Schroder Administration                                %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 Schroder International                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 Schroder Investment Management                    3.84 %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 Schroder Investment Management                         %                                     %                      % 
 North America Limited 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Schroders plc                                          %                                     %                      % 
 
 Schroder Administration                                %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 Schroder International                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 Schroder Investment Management                    3.84 %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Schroders plc                                          %                                     %                      % 
 
 Schroder Administration                                %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 Schroder International                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 Schroder US Holdings Inc.                              %                                     %                      % 
 
 Schroder Investment Management                         %                                     %                      % 
 North America Inc. 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Schroders plc                                          %                                     %                      % 
 
 Schroder Administration                                %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 Schroder International                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 Schroder Investment Management                         %                                     %                      % 
 (Hong Kong) Limited 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Schroders plc                                          %                                     %                      % 
 
 Schroder Administration                                %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 Schroder International                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 Schroder International Finance                         %                                     %                      % 
 B.V. 
 
 Schroder Investment Management                         %                                     %                      % 
 (Europe) S.A. 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Schroders plc                                          %                                     %                      % 
 
 Schroder Administration                                %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 Schroder International                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 Schroder Investment Management                         %                                     %                      % 
 (Switzerland) AG 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Schroders plc                                          %                                     %                      % 
 
 Schroder Administration                                %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 Schroder International                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 Schroder Investment Management                         %                                     %                      % 
 (Japan) Limited 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 15 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2021 10:17 ET (14:17 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 1 471 M 1 737 M 1 737 M
Net income 2021 110 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2021 970 M 1 145 M 1 145 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 2 735 M 3 234 M 3 230 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 10 032
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRESHEIMER AG
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 87,10 €
Average target price 100,71 €
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodor Stuth Member-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRESHEIMER AG-0.74%3 493
ABBOTT LABORATORIES8.37%200 283
MEDTRONIC PLC8.76%168 081
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.69%70 145
HOYA CORPORATION5.29%50 251
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.18.85%48 667