DGAP-PVR : Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-07-15 / 16:17 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: Gerresheimer AG Street: Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4 Postal code: 40468 City: Düsseldorf Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Schroders plc City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 13 Jul 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 4.86 % 0.10 % 4.96 % 31400000 Previous 4.999 % 0.10 % 5.10 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0LD6E6 0 1526289 0.00 % 4.86 % Total 1526289 4.86 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % CFD N/A N/A Cash 32293 0.10 % Total 32293 0.10 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Schroders plc % % % Schroder Administration % % % Limited Schroder International % % % Holdings Limited Schroder Investment Management 3.84 % % % Limited Schroder Investment Management % % % North America Limited - % % % Schroders plc % % % Schroder Administration % % % Limited Schroder International % % % Holdings Limited Schroder Investment Management 3.84 % % % Limited - % % % Schroders plc % % % Schroder Administration % % % Limited Schroder International % % % Holdings Limited Schroder US Holdings Inc. % % % Schroder Investment Management % % % North America Inc. - % % % Schroders plc % % % Schroder Administration % % % Limited Schroder International % % % Holdings Limited Schroder Investment Management % % % (Hong Kong) Limited - % % % Schroders plc % % % Schroder Administration % % % Limited Schroder International % % % Holdings Limited Schroder International Finance % % % B.V. Schroder Investment Management % % % (Europe) S.A. - % % % Schroders plc % % % Schroder Administration % % % Limited Schroder International % % % Holdings Limited Schroder Investment Management % % % (Switzerland) AG - % % % Schroders plc % % % Schroder Administration % % % Limited Schroder International % % % Holdings Limited Schroder Investment Management % % % (Japan) Limited 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 15 Jul 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

