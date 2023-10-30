Gerresheimer AG is a Germany-based company that is active in the pharmaceuticals and health care industry. It operates through two business segments: Plastics and Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics and Devices segment produces standard and customized products for drug delivery, such as insulin pens, inhalers, and prefillable syrings. The Primary Packaging Glass segment focuses on the production of packaging of glass for medicines and cosmetics, such as pharmaceuticals jars, ampoules, injection vials, cartridges, perfume flacons and cream jars, as well as glass containers for the food and beverage industry. The Company operates approximately 40 production facilities in Europe, North America, South America and Asia.