GERRESHEIMER AG : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
Today at 02:40 am
Share
Credit Suisse is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is increased from EUR 100 to EUR 110.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:12:35 2023-06-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|99.98 EUR
|+0.03%
|-6.85%
|+59.16%
|08:40am
|GERRESHEIMER AG : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
|MD
|Jun. 27
|AFR: Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|EQ
|
GERRESHEIMER AG : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
AFR: Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
|EQ
|
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
|EQ
|
GERRESHEIMER AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
GERRESHEIMER AG : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
|EQ
|
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
|EQ
|
GERRESHEIMER AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
|EQ
|
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
|EQ
|
GERRESHEIMER AG : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
FA
|FA
|
Gerresheimer AG: Annual General Meeting backs growth course
EQ
|EQ
|
Gerresheimer AG Announces Dividend for the Financial Year 2022, Payable on June 12, 2023
CI
|CI
|
WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 16, 2023
DP
|DP
|
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
|EQ
|
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
|EQ
|
Doubts about law against drug shortages
DP
|DP
|
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
|EQ
|
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
|EQ
|
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
|EQ
|
GERRESHEIMER AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
GERRESHEIMER AG : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
|MD
|
Global markets live: ASML, Netflix, United Airlines, Morgan Stanley, Tesla...
|
Berenberg Lowers Target for Gerresheimer to 110 Euros - 'Buy'
DP
|DP
|
GERRESHEIMER AG : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
|MD
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-28
|99.95 €
|-0.15%
|196 736
|2023-06-27
|99.95 €
|-5.08%
|196,736
|2023-06-26
|105.30 €
|-3.39%
|104,314
|2023-06-23
|109.00 €
|+1.30%
|87,756
|2023-06-22
|107.60 €
|-0.09%
|84,096
Delayed Quote Xetra - 11:35:26 2023-06-27 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+59.16%
|3 783 M $
|+12.42%
|3 916 M $
|+53.44%
|3 949 M $
|+50.28%
|4 073 M $
|-26.84%
|3 358 M $
|+6.38%
|4 234 M $
|+13.11%
|4 286 M $
|+15.13%
|3 075 M $
|+29.98%
|3 001 M $
|+10.92%
|2 978 M $