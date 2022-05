GERRESHEIMER AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 1 687 M 1 801 M 1 801 M Net income 2022 117 M 125 M 125 M Net Debt 2022 1 050 M 1 121 M 1 121 M P/E ratio 2022 18,7x Yield 2022 1,92% Capitalization 2 168 M 2 315 M 2 315 M EV / Sales 2022 1,91x EV / Sales 2023 1,77x Nbr of Employees 10 625 Free-Float 100% Chart GERRESHEIMER AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 8 Last Close Price 69,05 € Average target price 92,11 € Spread / Average Target 33,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board Theodor Stuth Member-Supervisory Board Udo Johannes Vetter Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) GERRESHEIMER AG -18.48% 2 315 ABBOTT LABORATORIES -19.58% 199 205 MEDTRONIC PLC 2.02% 141 653 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 2.60% 73 390 HOYA CORPORATION -21.95% 38 531 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. -12.41% 37 211