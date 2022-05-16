Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Gerresheimer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/16 04:17:49 am EDT
68.38 EUR   -0.91%
04:02aGERRESHEIMER AG : Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets boosting capacities in India
EQ
05/11GERRESHEIMER AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/09Gerresheimer and Portal Enter Strategic Partnership to Treat Chronically Ill Patients with Innovative Needle-Free Drug-Delivery Solution
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets boosting capacities in India

05/16/2022 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets boosting capacities in India

16.05.2022 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets boosting capacities in India

Duesseldorf/Kosamba, May 16, 2022. Gerresheimer has significantly ramped up its glass and plastic production capacities in India to satisfy its global pharma customer needs. A new modern plant to produce high quality plastic containers and closures was built at the Kosamba site, and glass production received a new state-of-the-art and sustainable furnace technology. This is in line with the company's formula G growth strategy.

By adding capacities in India, Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets addressing the global mega trend for increasing health care access in these markets and the rising demand for vaccination. Being a leading partner for global pharma and healthcare customers, Gerresheimer already operates in India. The new production capabilities combine the company?s know how and network in glass and plastic, offering solutions alongside the broad Gerresheimer portfolio.

?With our outstanding portfolio in pharma and healthcare solutions, Gerresheimer is contributing to the health and well-being of millions of patients worldwide. India is one of the strongest growing country within the Emerging Markets and a core market of large global pharma companies?, CEO Dietmar Siemssen said. "Our new facilities in India are another important step to serve global pharma customers locally as a one stop shop ? with the highest quality and availability."

Gerresheimer follows a clear roadmap for further global capacity increases alongside its holistic capital allocation process. The capacity increase in India is part of Gerresheimer?s investment program to sharpen the company?s growth and return profile. Over the previous two years, the company invested a double digit million Euro amount into new furnaces in Kosamba with the latest glass melting technology.

The new state of the art furnace is equipped with newest production machines also having most sensitive inspection equipment following the Gerresheimer molded glass production standards. With this technology, the company will substantially enhance its product quality. New lines for glass injection vials as well as solid plastic dosages, closures and security systems have also been ramped up.

Further enhancing Gerresheimer?s local production and sales footprint in Emerging Markets is part of the company?s regional expansion plans. With that, Gerresheimer is well positioned for being global partner for pharma solutions and platforms.

Contact Press
Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Marketing & Communication
T +41 79 400 86 40
ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Contact Investor Relations
Carolin Nadilo
Corporate Senior Director Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181-220
carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharmaceutics, biotech, healthcare, and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging solutions and drug delivery systems. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence and concentration on quality and customer focus. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generated annual revenues in 2021 of around EUR 1.5b. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being.

 


16.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-314
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: MDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1352895

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1352895  16.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352895&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about GERRESHEIMER AG
04:02aGERRESHEIMER AG : Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets boostin..
EQ
05/11GERRESHEIMER AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/09Gerresheimer and Portal Enter Strategic Partnership to Treat Chronically Ill Patients w..
CI
05/09GERRESHEIMER AG : Gerresheimer and Portal enter strategic partnership to treat chronically..
EQ
04/13GERRESHEIMER AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/12GERRESHEIMER AG : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/11GERRESHEIMER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04/08GERRESHEIMER AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta, Samsung, Tesla...
04/07TRANSCRIPT : Gerresheimer AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 07, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GERRESHEIMER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 687 M 1 756 M 1 756 M
Net income 2022 117 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2022 1 050 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 2 167 M 2 255 M 2 255 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 10 625
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRESHEIMER AG
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 69,00 €
Average target price 92,11 €
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodor Stuth Member-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRESHEIMER AG-18.54%2 255
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-21.93%192 394
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.75%137 736
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.09%70 821
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.92%36 773
HOYA CORPORATION-26.45%35 552