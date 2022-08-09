Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Gerresheimer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-08-08 am EDT
60.95 EUR   +1.58%
01:06aGERRESHEIMER : invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility
PU
01:02aGERRESHEIMER AG : Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility
EQ
07/26GERRESHEIMER : focuses on sustainable glass production
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility

08/09/2022 | 01:02am EDT
DGAP-Media / 09.08.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

 Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility

  • Major expansion in the North American market
  • Supported by U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) via 70/30 cost-share cooperative agreement
  • New state-of-the-art forming lines in North Carolina increase annual production capacity for Glass Vials in the U.S. significantly

Morganton, NC, August 09, 2022 – Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, today announced investments to rapidly expand its manufacturing, supply and logistics capability for glass vials in the U.S. The project will be supported by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) with contracting support from the Department of Defense (DOD). It will expand Gerresheimer’s capacity by new vial forming lines, including dimensional inspection, annealing, cosmetic inspection and packaging. BARDA has agreed to provide up to approximately 66 million US-Dollar to Gerresheimer AG for this project. The investment is part of Gerresheimer’s global expansion plan and follows its formula G strategy process.

Under the agreement, Gerresheimer will increase its annual production capacity in Morganton, NC with interchangeable Type 1 vials (glass borosilicate and/or aluminosilicate) and Gx Elite Glass Vials capability. BARDA’s financing, with contracting support from the DOD’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) and the Army Contracting Command (ACC), will strengthen the capabilities in the U.S. to respond to current and future public health emergencies. The vials can be used in vaccination campaigns against infectious diseases, such as COVID-19 and others. This expansion of the facility will further strengthen Gerresheimer's leading market position in best-in-class elite vials.

"Gerresheimer is honored to support the U.S. government in strengthening its pharmaceutical supply chain for current and future healthcare emergencies," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "The agreement confirms our role as a supplier of system critical products, such as pharmaceutical primary packaging solutions and drug delivery systems for the healthcare sector. This investment follows our strategy process formula G and accelerates our growth in this important market," he added.

As part of the project, the existing facility in North Carolina will be enlarged by the installation of new vial forming lines and a new warehouse. As the investment will lead to an increase in the number of people employed, new offices will also be part of the expansion plan.

The company is committed to sourcing the vast majority of its raw materials from U.S. domestic suppliers in order to enhance the levels of responsiveness, dependability, quality and domestic supply chain integration. Gerresheimer is furthermore incorporating sustainable design principles to implement energy efficiency measures, comply with storm water management requirements and reduce waste for the upgrades and expansion.

 

Disclaimer

  1. The Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground – Joint COVID Response Division, 6472 Integrity Court, Building 4401, Aberdeen Proving Ground MD 21005-3013 is the awarding and administering acquisition office.
  2. This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under agreement number W58P05-22-2-0008.

 

Contact Press
Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Marketing & Communication
T +49 211 6181-250 
ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Contact Investor Relations
Carolin Nadilo
Corporate Senior Director Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181-220
carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com

About Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharmaceutics, biotech, healthcare, and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging solutions and drug delivery systems. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence and concentration on quality and customer focus. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 11,000 employees and generated annual revenues in 2021 of around EUR 1.5b. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being.
​​​​​​​www.gerresheimer.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Gerresheimer AG
Key word(s): Enterprise

09.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-314
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: MDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1415303

 
End of News DGAP Media

1415303  09.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1415303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
