Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer on growth course

10/12/2021 | 01:02am EDT
DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer on growth course

12.10.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Core business revenue shows third-quarter organic growth of 9.8 %
  • Strategic positioning as innovative provider of biotech, pharma and beauty solutions delivers results
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin in core business organically at 20.9 % in third quarter
  • Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share rise organically by 5.2 %
  • Guidance confirmed for the financial year 2021

Duesseldorf, October 12, 2021 - Gerresheimer AG further accelerated its revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021. "The third quarter once again shows the success of our growth strategy. The strong and further rising demand for our innovative and sustainable solutions proves our effective transformation. As an innovative solutions and platform provider, we are a strong partner to our biotech, pharma and cosmetics customers. Our broad range of high-value solutions, devices and products gives us a unique market presence. In addition, our global footprint forms solid foundations on which we can build," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Overall, 2021 will clearly demonstrate the success of our growth strategy."

Gerresheimer AG generated Group revenue of EUR 382m in the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the prior year, revenues were organically up by 10.0 % and by 9.8 % in core business. The company achieved organic growth of 6.9 % in its core business in the first nine months of the year. The Plastics & Devices Division recorded organic growth of 8.0 % in the third quarter of 2021. Demand for prefillable syringes was high, while plastic packaging and engineering and tooling business also increased. Organic revenue in the Primary Packaging Glass Division rose by 12.2 % year on year. The pharma business benefited first and foremost from the unabated rise in demand for biotech drug solutions. Higher demand for solutions for cosmetics and beauty customers also had a positive impact.

In core business, adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 79m, with an organic adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.9 %. In the first nine months of the financial year, the organic adjusted EBITDA margin in core business stood at 21.1 %. Costs for raw materials such as plastic resin, electricity and gas have continued to rise sharply over the past few months. Gerresheimer is taking suitable and short term effective measures to counteract this increase in input costs.

Adjusted net income stood at EUR 32m in the third quarter. Adjusted earnings per share stood at EUR 1.01 in organic terms in the third quarter, equating to year-on-year growth of 5.2 %. Organic growth in adjusted earnings per share over the first nine months of the financial year came to 16.3 %.

Gerresheimer reaffirms its guidance for the current financial year and its medium-term outlook. The current developments mean that the company expects to achieve the upper end of its guidance for the financial year 2021 with regards to organic sales growth, while the Adjusted EBITDA margin will be at the lower end. Regardless of rising raw material and energy costs, the company is on track to achieve its absolute Adjusted EBITDA targets.

Forecast

Outlook for the financial year 2021 (core business, currency adjusted):                         
  • Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin between 22 % and 23 %
  • Adjusted earnings per share to improve by around 10 %

Medium term (core business, currency adjusted):
  • Revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 23 %
  • Adjusted earnings per share to improve by at least 10 % per year

The Quarterly Statement for the third quarter of 2021 is available here:
https://www.gerresheimer.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte
                                         
Press contact                                                                         
Jens Kürten                                                                             
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing                         
T +49 211 6181-250                                                            
jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com


Investor Relations contact
Carolin Nadilo
Corporate Director Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181-220
carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com


About Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharma, biotech, healthcare and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging and drug delivery devices. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence, focus on quality and customers. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generates annual sales of more than ?1.4 billion. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being.

Key figures for the Gerresheimer Group
fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=231bd0858ee4f4f06d3e32bc45d131af
 

12.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-314
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: MDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1239956

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1239956  12.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239956&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
