Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Gerresheimer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/27/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-27 / 14:11 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Gerresheimer AG 
 
 Street:                         Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4 
 
 Postal code:                    40468 
 
 City:                           Düsseldorf 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 20 Oct 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.28 %                     4.56 %       4.85 %                             31400000 
 
 Previous                          0.46 %                     4.58 %       5.04 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A0LD6E6               0          89298         0.00 %         0.28 % 
 
 Total                     89298                        0.28 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                      Expiration or         Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                         maturity date         period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Right of recall over securities lending at any time           at any time                       567952         1.81 % 
 agreements 
 
                                                               Total                             567952         1.81 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument  Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical        Voting rights Voting rights 
                     date                   period                 settlement                   absolute          in % 
 
 Retail Structured   From 20.11.2069 to     at any time            Cash                               10           0 % 
 Product             22.06.2070 
 
 Call Option         29.10.2021             at any time            Cash                                5           0 % 
 
 Equity Swap         From 23.03.2022 to     at any time            Cash                           864746        2.75 % 
                     31.08.2023 
 
                                                                   Total                          864761        2.75 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Services LLC 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley 
 International Holdings                              %                                       %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 International Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                          %                                       %                       % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 International plc 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 Prime Dealer Services                               %                                       %                       % 
 Corp. 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 E*TRADE Financial                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, LLC 
 
 ETCM Holdings, LLC                                  %                                       %                       % 
 
 E*TRADE Securities LLC                              %                                       %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 26 Oct 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Gerresheimer AG 
              Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4 
              40468 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://www.gerresheimer.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1244028 2021-10-27

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244028&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2021 08:12 ET (12:12 GMT)

All news about GERRESHEIMER AG
08:12aGERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secur..
DJ
10/25GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secur..
DJ
10/22GERRESHEIMER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
10/21GERRESHEIMER AT CPHI WORLDWIDE : global presence for innovative and sustainable solutions ..
PU
10/19GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secur..
DJ
10/18GERRESHEIMER : presents sustainable and innovative product solutions at Cosmetic Business ..
PU
10/13GERRESHEIMER AG : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/13GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secur..
DJ
10/13GERRESHEIMER AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/12GERRESHEIMER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GERRESHEIMER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 490 M 1 726 M 1 726 M
Net income 2021 101 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2021 980 M 1 136 M 1 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 2 537 M 2 942 M 2 940 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 10 175
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRESHEIMER AG
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 80,80 €
Average target price 103,78 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodor Stuth Member-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRESHEIMER AG-7.92%2 942
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.02%227 151
MEDTRONIC PLC5.90%166 948
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.55%70 749
HOYA CORPORATION21.09%55 803
DEXCOM, INC.52.99%54 725