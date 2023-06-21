|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.06.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Street:
|Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
|Postal code:
|40468
|City:
|Düsseldorf
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|1.18 %
|4.22 %
|5.4 %
|34540000
|Previous notification
|1.54 %
|4.07 %
|5.6 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A0LD6E6
|0
|407962
|0 %
|1.18 %
|Total
|407962
|1.18 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall lent shares
|
|At any time
|148832
|0.43 %
|Right of use over shares
|
|At any time
|6235
|0.02 %
|Long Call Option
|15/12/2023-26/01/2024
|
|501001
|1.45 %
|
|
|Total
|656068
|1.9 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Short Put Option
|12/01/2024-26/01/2024
|
|Physical
|500001
|1.45 %
|Long Call Option
|21/06/2023-26/07/2023
|
|Cash
|47525
|0.14 %
|Equity Swaps
|21/06/2023
|
|Cash
|220000
|0.64 %
|Swaps on Baskets
|25/09/2024
|
|Cash
|34877
|0.1 %
|
|
|
|Total
|802403
|2.32 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse International
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse Funds AG
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
