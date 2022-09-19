Gerresheimer : Andrea Abt

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 19.09.2022 / 12:14 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Andrea
Last name(s):
Abt
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Gerresheimer AG
b) LEI
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A0LD6E6
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
50.150000EUR
25,075.00EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
50.1500EUR
25,075.0000EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2022-09-16; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
CATS
MIC:
CATS
