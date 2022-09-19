Gerresheimer : Andrea Abt



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.09.2022 / 12:14 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Andrea Last name(s): Abt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Gerresheimer AG

b) LEI

5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 50.150000 EUR 25,075.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 50.1500 EUR 25,075.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2022-09-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CATS MIC: CATS

