Proposal of the Executive Board for the appropriation of net profit
It is proposed to the General Meeting to use of the available net earnings (Bilanzgewinn) for fiscal year 2023 in the amount of Euro 192,277,585.60, a partial amount of 43,175,000.00 Euros to pay a dividend of 1.25 Euros per no-par value share entitled to a dividend and to carry forward the remaining balance of 149,102,585.60 Euros to new account.
Düsseldorf, February 2024
Gerresheimer AG
- The Executive Board -
Dietmar Siemssen
Dr. Bernd Metzner
Dr. Lukas Burkhardt
