  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Gerresheimer AG
  News
  Summary
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Gerresheimer : Gx Elite Vials - injection vials of the best quality, now also ready for filling in RTF format

10/11/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Gx Elite Vials are extremely durable and free of cosmetic defects

Duesseldorf/Paris, October 11, 2021. The Gx Elite vials are a solution that sets new standards for type I borosilicate glass packaging. They are the result of comprehensive improvement and optimization measures in the tube draw and vial forming processes. These high-end tubular glass vials are Gerresheimers' response to increasingly stringent customer demands and expectations on the pharmaceutical market including greater demands for patient safety. Gerresheimer will be showcasing Gx Elite vials packaging solutions at Pharmapack in Paris in October and at CphI in Milan in November.

Extremely durable and free of cosmetic defects

Gx Elite vials are the result of a quality by design approach that spanned several years. The primary focus for Elite Glass products was to provide the safest product for our customers and patients. This effort has im-pressed our customers. The highly shatter-resistant vials are extremely durable, free of cosmetic defects and can be customized for specialized customer requirements. Elite Glass vials are produced using state of the art manufacturing platform with proprietary technology that creates a product that will exceed customers' expectations. A specialized combination of design, manufacturing, and handling improvements along with customized final packaging ensures that Gx Elite vials can be supplied for end-to-end improvements on all filling line applications. These types of advancements enable the customers to improve manufacturing efficiency and line throughput and thus reduce total cost of ownership.

Gx Elite vials are a step up from standard products, performing significantly better in compression and side impact tests.
Intelligent defect recognition

All Gerresheimer tubular glass plants that produce vials work with standardized monitoring, inspection, and packaging technologies, which consist of the Gx G3 and Gx RHOC systems. The inspection systems are developed by Gerresheimer Global Engineering and form a highly specialized vial testing platform that ensures the highest precision and quality assurance requirements for our customers glass packaging. Complete with an enhanced, integrated system of modern HD cameras, the Gx G3 inspection system makes sure that cosmetic defects are identified reliably to support the production and quality control processes. The intelligent software detects and classifies the defects in a few fractions of a second, while the Gx RHOC system ensures dimensional quality with HD matrix cameras and a hyper centric ID camera.

Injection vials set the benchmark for primary packaging for parenteral drugs. Gerresheimer vials come in all sizes and exceed all international standards and pharmacopoeia requirements. The company's application range includes custom solutions for high value products for combination healthcare devices, bioengineered and branded drugs, and other specialized pharmaceutical applications.

More information about Gx Elite vials

Gerresheimer in October and November at Pharmapack Paris and CPhI Worldwide in Milan

Gerresheimer will present its sustainable innovations and solutions at Pharmapack on October 13 and 14, 2021 in Paris, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Hall 7.2 at Stand B60 /64 and from November 9 to 11 at CPhI Worldwide in Milan, Fiera Milano, Hall 6, Stand 6J10.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharma, biotech, healthcare and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging and drug delivery devices. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence, focus on quality and customers. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generates annual sales of more than €1.4 billion. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 476 M 1 705 M 1 705 M
Net income 2021 105 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2021 969 M 1 120 M 1 120 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 2 493 M 2 885 M 2 881 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 10 032
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRESHEIMER AG
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 79,40 €
Average target price 101,21 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodor Stuth Member-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRESHEIMER AG-9.52%2 885
ABBOTT LABORATORIES8.13%209 884
MEDTRONIC PLC6.94%168 590
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.65%68 518
HOYA CORPORATION15.63%54 282
DEXCOM, INC.43.11%51 190