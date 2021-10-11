Gerresheimer : Gx Elite Vials - injection vials of the best quality, now also ready for filling in RTF format

Gx Elite vials are a step up from standard products, performing significantly better in compression and side impact tests.

All Gerresheimer tubular glass plants that produce vials work with standardized monitoring, inspection, and packaging technologies, which consist of the Gx G3 and Gx RHOC systems. The inspection systems are developed by Gerresheimer Global Engineering and form a highly specialized vial testing platform that ensures the highest precision and quality assurance requirements for our customers glass packaging. Complete with an enhanced, integrated system of modern HD cameras, the Gx G3 inspection system makes sure that cosmetic defects are identified reliably to support the production and quality control processes. The intelligent software detects and classifies the defects in a few fractions of a second, while the Gx RHOC system ensures dimensional quality with HD matrix cameras and a hyper centric ID camera.

Injection vials set the benchmark for primary packaging for parenteral drugs. Gerresheimer vials come in all sizes and exceed all international standards and pharmacopoeia requirements. The company's application range includes custom solutions for high value products for combination healthcare devices, bioengineered and branded drugs, and other specialized pharmaceutical applications.

Gerresheimer in October and November at Pharmapack Paris and CPhI Worldwide in Milan

Gerresheimer will present its sustainable innovations and solutions at Pharmapack on October 13 and 14, 2021 in Paris, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Hall 7.2 at Stand B60 /64 and from November 9 to 11 at CPhI Worldwide in Milan, Fiera Milano, Hall 6, Stand 6J10.

Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharma, biotech, healthcare and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging and drug delivery devices. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence, focus on quality and customers. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generates annual sales of more than €1.4 billion. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being.