ATTENDANCE AT THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING BY THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD

Translation for Convenience Purposes

In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board and Management Board of Gerresheimer AG provide that all members of both the Supervisory Board and the Management Board will be present in full at the venue of the Annual General Meeting during the entire virtual Annual General Meeting of the Company.

RULES OF PROCEDURE OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD AND MANAGEMENT BOARD

The rules of procedure of both the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board are available at www.gerresheimer.com (german only).