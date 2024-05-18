ATTENDANCE AT THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING BY THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD
Translation for Convenience Purposes
In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board and Management Board of Gerresheimer AG provide that all members of both the Supervisory Board and the Management Board will be present in full at the venue of the Annual General Meeting during the entire virtual Annual General Meeting of the Company.
RULES OF PROCEDURE OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD AND MANAGEMENT BOARD
The rules of procedure of both the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board are available at www.gerresheimer.com (german only).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Gerresheimer AG published this content on 18 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2024 12:35:02 UTC.