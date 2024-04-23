Information pursuant to § 125 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG)

in conjunction with Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 (EU-IR)

Type of information

Description

A. Specification of the message

1.

Unique identifier of the event

Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of

Gerresheimer AG on June 5, 2024

Format pursuant to EU-IR:

5f7dbf385df2ee11b53100505696f23c

2.

Type of message

Convocation of Annual General Meeting

Format pursuant to EU-IR: NEWM

B. Specification of the issuer

1. ISIN

DE000A0LD6E6

2.

Name of issuer

Gerresheimer AG

C. Specification of the meeting

1.

Date of the General Meeting

June 5, 2024

Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240605

2.

Time of the General Meeting

10:00 a.m. (CEST)

Format pursuant to EU-IR: 8:00 hrs UTC

(Coordinated Universal Time)

3.

Type of General Meeting

Annual General Meeting as virtual Annual General

Meeting without the physical presence of

shareholders or their proxies

Format pursuant to EU-IR: GMET

108254943v1

Type of information

Description

4. Location of the General Meeting

Website (URL) of the Company's InvestorPortal for

following the Annual General Meeting in audio and

video and for exercising shareholder rights:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-

relations/annual-general-meeting

Location of the General Meeting within the meaning

of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz,

AktG): Maritim Hotel Duesseldorf, Maritim Platz 1,

40474 Duesseldorf. It is not possible for shareholders

or their proxies to attend the meeting in person.

5. Record Date

May 14, 2024, 24:00 hrs (CEST)

Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240514,

22:00 hrs (UTC, Coordinated Universal Time)

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-

relations/annual-general-meeting

Type of information

Description

D. Participation in the general meeting - exercise of voting rights by postal vote

1. Method of participation by

The Annual General Meeting may be followed by means of

shareholder

electronic video and audio transmission.

Exercise of voting rights by electronic postal vote

Exercise of voting rights by issuing powers of attorney and

instructions to the proxy appointed by the Company

Format pursuant to EU-IR: VI, EV, PX

Type of information

Description

2. Issuer deadline for the

Registration for the Annual General Meeting by:

notification of participation

May 29, 2024, 24:00 hrs (CEST; based upon time of receipt)

Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240529, 22:00 hrs

(UTC, Coordinated Universal Time)

The exercise of voting rights by electronic postal vote,

exercise of voting rights by issuing powers of attorney and

instructions to the proxy appointed by the Company as well as

the following of the virtual Annual General Meeting by means

of electronic video and audio transmission require proper

registration and specific proof of share ownership (see C.5).

The applicable deadlines for exercising these rights are stated

in D.3.

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercise of voting rights by electronic postal vote / exercise of

voting rights by issuing powers of attorney and instructions to

the proxy appointed by the Company (in both cases also by

an authorized third party, if applicable),

- by e-mail: June 4, 2024, 24:00 hrs (CEST; based upon

time of receipt)

Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240604, 22:00 hrs

(UTC, Coordinated Universal Time)

- electronically

via

the

InvestorPortal

(at

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-

relations/annual-general-meeting): until the date of the

Annual General Meeting on June 5, 2024, at the point

in time defined during the Annual General Meeting by

the chair of the meeting within the scope of voting

Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240605

Type of information

Description

E. Agenda - agenda item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda

1

item

Type of information

Description

2.

Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted Annual Financial

Statements of Gerresheimer AG and of the approved

Consolidated Financial Statements, each as of

November 30, 2023, of the Combined Management

Report of Gerresheimer AG and the Group and of the

Report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2023 (December 1, 2022 - November 30, 2023)

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-

of the materials

relations/annual-general-meeting

4.

Vote

None [Official specification pursuant to EU IR: -]

5.

Alternative voting options

None [Official specification pursuant to EU IR: -]

E. Agenda - agenda item 2

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

2

item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on appropriation of the retained earnings

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-

of the materials

relations/annual-general-meeting

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format pursuant to EU-IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor

Vote against

Abstention

Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting

right form

Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL

E. Agenda - agenda item 3

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

3

item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on formal approval of the actions of the

members of the Management Board

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-

of the materials

relations/annual-general-meeting

Type of information

Description

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format pursuant to EU-IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor

Vote against

Abstention

Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting

right form

Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL

E. Agenda - agenda item 4

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

4

item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on formal approval of the actions of the

members of the Supervisory Board

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-

of the materials

relations/annual-general-meeting

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format pursuant to EU-IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor

Vote against

Abstention

Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting

right form

Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL

E. Agenda - agenda item 5

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

5

item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on election of the auditor

Type of information

Description

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-

of the materials

relations/annual-general-meeting

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format pursuant to EU-IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor

Vote against

Abstention

Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting

right form

Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL

E. Agenda - agenda item 6

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

6

item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Approval of the Compensation Report prepared and

audited in accordance with § 162 AktG for the financial

year 2023 (December 1, 2022 - November 30, 2023)

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-

of the materials

relations/annual-general-meeting

4.

Vote

Advisory vote

Format pursuant to EU-IR: AV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor

Vote against

Abstention

Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting

right form

Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL

Type of information

Description

E. Agenda - agenda item 7.1

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

7.1

item

2.

Title of the agenda item

New elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Sidonie

Golombowski-Daffner

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-

of the materials

relations/annual-general-meeting

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format pursuant to EU-IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor

Vote against

Abstention

Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting

right form

Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL

6.

Disclosures in accordance with

Membership on statutory domestic supervisory boards:

section 125 (1) sentence 5 AktG

- Paul Hartmann AG (listed), Heidenheim an der

Brenz

Membership in comparable domestic and foreign

control boards of economic enterprises:

None

E. Agenda - agenda item 7.2

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

7.2

item

2.

Title of the agenda item

New elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Dorothea

Wenzel

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-

of the materials

relations/annual-general-meeting

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format pursuant to EU-IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor

Vote against

Abstention

Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting

right form

Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL

6.

Disclosures in accordance with

Memberships on statutory domestic supervisory

section 125 (1) sentence 5 AktG

boards:

None

Membership in comparable domestic and foreign

control boards of economic enterprises:

- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., USA (listed)

- H. Lundbeck A/S, Denmark (listed)

- Servier SAS, France (unlisted)

E. Agenda - agenda item 7.3

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

7.3

item

2.

Title of the agenda item

New elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Christoph

Zindel

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-

of the materials

relations/annual-general-meeting

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format pursuant to EU-IR: BV

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favor

Vote against

Abstention

Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting

right form

Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL

6. Disclosures in accordance with

Membership on statutory domestic supervisory boards:

section 125 (1) sentence 5 AktG

- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (listed), Bad

Homburg v. d. Höhe

Membership in comparable domestic and foreign

control boards of economic enterprises:

None

Type of information

Description

F. Shareholder rights - requests for additions to the agenda pursuant to § 122 (2)

AktG

1. Object of deadline

Submission of requests for addition to the agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline

May 5, 2024, 24:00 hrs (CEST; based upon time of

receipt)

Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240505, 22:00 hrs

(UTC, Coordinated Universal Time)

F. Shareholder rights - motion pursuant to § 126 (1) AktG

1. Object of deadline

Submission of countermotions to the proposed

resolutions of the administration on certain items of the

agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline

May 21, 2024, 24:00 hrs (CEST; based upon time of

receipt)

Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240521, 22:00 hrs

(UTC, Coordinated Universal Time)

Type of information

Description

F. Shareholder rights - nomination pursuant to § 127 AktG

1. Object of deadline

Submission of nominations for the election of

Supervisory Board members or auditors

2. Applicable issuer deadline

May 21, 2024, 24:00 hrs (CEST; based upon time of

receipt)

Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240521, 22:00 hrs

(UTC, Coordinated Universal Time)

F. Shareholder rights - right to submit statements pursuant to §§ 118a (1) sentence 2

no. 6, 130a (1) to (4) AktG

1. Object of deadline

Submission of statements on items of the agenda by

means of electronic communication

2. Applicable issuer deadline

May 30, 2024, 24:00 hrs (CEST; based upon time of

receipt)

Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240530, 22:00 hrs

(UTC, Coordinated Universal Time)

F. Shareholder rights - right to information pursuant to §§ 118a (1) sentence 2 no. 4,

131 (1) AktG

1. Object of deadline

Right to information by way of video communication

2. Applicable issuer deadline

On June 5, 2024, during the Annual General Meeting, in

accordance with the specifications of the chair of the

meeting

Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240605

F. Shareholder rights - right to speak pursuant to §§ 118a (1) sentence 2 no. 7, 130a

(5) to (6) AktG

1. Object of deadline

Right to speak by way of video communication

2. Applicable issuer deadline

On June 5, 2024, during the Annual General Meeting, in

accordance with the specifications of the chair of the

meeting

Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240605

F. Shareholder rights - motions and nominations at the Annual General Meeting

pursuant to § 118a (1) sentence 2 no. 3 AktG

1. Object of deadline

Submission of motions and nominations at the Annual

General Meeting by way of video communication

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 07:19:08 UTC.