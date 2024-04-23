Information pursuant to § 125 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG)
in conjunction with Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 (EU-IR)
Type of information
Description
A. Specification of the message
1.
Unique identifier of the event
Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of
Gerresheimer AG on June 5, 2024
Format pursuant to EU-IR:
5f7dbf385df2ee11b53100505696f23c
2.
Type of message
Convocation of Annual General Meeting
Format pursuant to EU-IR: NEWM
B. Specification of the issuer
1. ISIN
DE000A0LD6E6
2.
Name of issuer
Gerresheimer AG
C. Specification of the meeting
1.
Date of the General Meeting
June 5, 2024
Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240605
2.
Time of the General Meeting
10:00 a.m. (CEST)
Format pursuant to EU-IR: 8:00 hrs UTC
(Coordinated Universal Time)
3.
Type of General Meeting
Annual General Meeting as virtual Annual General
Meeting without the physical presence of
shareholders or their proxies
Format pursuant to EU-IR: GMET
Type of information
Description
4. Location of the General Meeting
Website (URL) of the Company's InvestorPortal for
following the Annual General Meeting in audio and
video and for exercising shareholder rights:
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-
relations/annual-general-meeting
Location of the General Meeting within the meaning
of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz,
AktG): Maritim Hotel Duesseldorf, Maritim Platz 1,
40474 Duesseldorf. It is not possible for shareholders
or their proxies to attend the meeting in person.
5. Record Date
May 14, 2024, 24:00 hrs (CEST)
Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240514,
22:00 hrs (UTC, Coordinated Universal Time)
6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-
relations/annual-general-meeting
Type of information
Description
D. Participation in the general meeting - exercise of voting rights by postal vote
1. Method of participation by
The Annual General Meeting may be followed by means of
shareholder
electronic video and audio transmission.
Exercise of voting rights by electronic postal vote
Exercise of voting rights by issuing powers of attorney and
instructions to the proxy appointed by the Company
Format pursuant to EU-IR: VI, EV, PX
Type of information
Description
2. Issuer deadline for the
Registration for the Annual General Meeting by:
notification of participation
May 29, 2024, 24:00 hrs (CEST; based upon time of receipt)
Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240529, 22:00 hrs
(UTC, Coordinated Universal Time)
The exercise of voting rights by electronic postal vote,
exercise of voting rights by issuing powers of attorney and
instructions to the proxy appointed by the Company as well as
the following of the virtual Annual General Meeting by means
of electronic video and audio transmission require proper
registration and specific proof of share ownership (see C.5).
The applicable deadlines for exercising these rights are stated
in D.3.
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Exercise of voting rights by electronic postal vote / exercise of
voting rights by issuing powers of attorney and instructions to
the proxy appointed by the Company (in both cases also by
an authorized third party, if applicable),
- by e-mail: June 4, 2024, 24:00 hrs (CEST; based upon
time of receipt)
Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240604, 22:00 hrs
(UTC, Coordinated Universal Time)
- electronically
via
the
InvestorPortal
(at
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-
relations/annual-general-meeting): until the date of the
Annual General Meeting on June 5, 2024, at the point
in time defined during the Annual General Meeting by
the chair of the meeting within the scope of voting
Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240605
Type of information
Description
E. Agenda - agenda item 1
1. Unique identifier of the agenda
1
item
Type of information
Description
2.
Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the adopted Annual Financial
Statements of Gerresheimer AG and of the approved
Consolidated Financial Statements, each as of
November 30, 2023, of the Combined Management
Report of Gerresheimer AG and the Group and of the
Report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2023 (December 1, 2022 - November 30, 2023)
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-
of the materials
relations/annual-general-meeting
4.
Vote
None [Official specification pursuant to EU IR: -]
5.
Alternative voting options
None [Official specification pursuant to EU IR: -]
E. Agenda - agenda item 2
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
2
item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on appropriation of the retained earnings
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-
of the materials
relations/annual-general-meeting
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Format pursuant to EU-IR: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor
Vote against
Abstention
Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting
right form
Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL
E. Agenda - agenda item 3
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
3
item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on formal approval of the actions of the
members of the Management Board
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-
of the materials
relations/annual-general-meeting
Type of information
Description
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Format pursuant to EU-IR: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor
Vote against
Abstention
Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting
right form
Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL
E. Agenda - agenda item 4
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
4
item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on formal approval of the actions of the
members of the Supervisory Board
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-
of the materials
relations/annual-general-meeting
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Format pursuant to EU-IR: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor
Vote against
Abstention
Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting
right form
Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL
E. Agenda - agenda item 5
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
5
item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on election of the auditor
Type of information
Description
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-
of the materials
relations/annual-general-meeting
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Format pursuant to EU-IR: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor
Vote against
Abstention
Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting
right form
Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL
E. Agenda - agenda item 6
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
6
item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Approval of the Compensation Report prepared and
audited in accordance with § 162 AktG for the financial
year 2023 (December 1, 2022 - November 30, 2023)
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-
of the materials
relations/annual-general-meeting
4.
Vote
Advisory vote
Format pursuant to EU-IR: AV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor
Vote against
Abstention
Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting
right form
Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL
Type of information
Description
E. Agenda - agenda item 7.1
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
7.1
item
2.
Title of the agenda item
New elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Sidonie
Golombowski-Daffner
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-
of the materials
relations/annual-general-meeting
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Format pursuant to EU-IR: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor
Vote against
Abstention
Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting
right form
Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL
6.
Disclosures in accordance with
Membership on statutory domestic supervisory boards:
section 125 (1) sentence 5 AktG
- Paul Hartmann AG (listed), Heidenheim an der
Brenz
Membership in comparable domestic and foreign
control boards of economic enterprises:
None
E. Agenda - agenda item 7.2
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
7.2
item
2.
Title of the agenda item
New elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Dorothea
Wenzel
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-
of the materials
relations/annual-general-meeting
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Format pursuant to EU-IR: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor
Vote against
Abstention
Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting
right form
Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL
6.
Disclosures in accordance with
Memberships on statutory domestic supervisory
section 125 (1) sentence 5 AktG
boards:
None
Membership in comparable domestic and foreign
control boards of economic enterprises:
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., USA (listed)
- H. Lundbeck A/S, Denmark (listed)
- Servier SAS, France (unlisted)
E. Agenda - agenda item 7.3
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
7.3
item
2.
Title of the agenda item
New elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Christoph
Zindel
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-
of the materials
relations/annual-general-meeting
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Format pursuant to EU-IR: BV
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favor
Vote against
Abstention
Non-participation in vote by submitting a blank voting
right form
Format pursuant to EU-IR: VF, VA, AB, BL
6. Disclosures in accordance with
Membership on statutory domestic supervisory boards:
section 125 (1) sentence 5 AktG
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (listed), Bad
Homburg v. d. Höhe
Membership in comparable domestic and foreign
control boards of economic enterprises:
None
Type of information
Description
F. Shareholder rights - requests for additions to the agenda pursuant to § 122 (2)
AktG
1. Object of deadline
Submission of requests for addition to the agenda
2. Applicable issuer deadline
May 5, 2024, 24:00 hrs (CEST; based upon time of
receipt)
Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240505, 22:00 hrs
(UTC, Coordinated Universal Time)
F. Shareholder rights - motion pursuant to § 126 (1) AktG
1. Object of deadline
Submission of countermotions to the proposed
resolutions of the administration on certain items of the
agenda
2. Applicable issuer deadline
May 21, 2024, 24:00 hrs (CEST; based upon time of
receipt)
Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240521, 22:00 hrs
(UTC, Coordinated Universal Time)
Type of information
Description
F. Shareholder rights - nomination pursuant to § 127 AktG
1. Object of deadline
Submission of nominations for the election of
Supervisory Board members or auditors
2. Applicable issuer deadline
May 21, 2024, 24:00 hrs (CEST; based upon time of
receipt)
Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240521, 22:00 hrs
(UTC, Coordinated Universal Time)
F. Shareholder rights - right to submit statements pursuant to §§ 118a (1) sentence 2
no. 6, 130a (1) to (4) AktG
1. Object of deadline
Submission of statements on items of the agenda by
means of electronic communication
2. Applicable issuer deadline
May 30, 2024, 24:00 hrs (CEST; based upon time of
receipt)
Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240530, 22:00 hrs
(UTC, Coordinated Universal Time)
F. Shareholder rights - right to information pursuant to §§ 118a (1) sentence 2 no. 4,
131 (1) AktG
1. Object of deadline
Right to information by way of video communication
2. Applicable issuer deadline
On June 5, 2024, during the Annual General Meeting, in
accordance with the specifications of the chair of the
meeting
Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240605
F. Shareholder rights - right to speak pursuant to §§ 118a (1) sentence 2 no. 7, 130a
(5) to (6) AktG
1. Object of deadline
Right to speak by way of video communication
2. Applicable issuer deadline
On June 5, 2024, during the Annual General Meeting, in
accordance with the specifications of the chair of the
meeting
Format pursuant to EU-IR: 20240605
F. Shareholder rights - motions and nominations at the Annual General Meeting
pursuant to § 118a (1) sentence 2 no. 3 AktG
1. Object of deadline
Submission of motions and nominations at the Annual
General Meeting by way of video communication
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
