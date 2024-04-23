ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON AGENDA ITEM 7 Dr. Sidonie Golombowski-Daffner Member of the Supervisory Board of Paul Hartmann AG, former Chairperson and President of Advanced Accelerator Applications SA, France Personal details: Place of residence: Eching, Germany Year of birth: 1964 Nationality: German Professional qualifications: Dr. rer. nat. (Ph.D. equivalent, neuroscience) Relevant knowledge, skills and experience for Supervisory Board work: Dr. Sidonie Golombowski-Daffner was Chairperson and President of Advanced Accelerator Applications SA, a subsidiary of Novartis, from October 2019 to January 1, 2024. She was also a member of the Supervisory Board of Novartis Germany during this period. Prior to that, she was General Manager of Novartis Pharma GmbH Nuremberg and Country President Germany starting in 2017. From 2011 to 2017, Dr. Golombowski-Daffner held management positions at Novartis in Germany and Switzerland, having previously spent 10 years with companies of the Sanofi Group in various management positions in Germany, France, and the Asia-Pacific region. She began her career as a management consultant at Roland Berger, where she spent over five years advising pharmaceutical clients in the U.S., Europe, Russia, and Japan. Memberships on other statutory domestic supervisory boards: Paul Hartmann AG (listed) Memberships on similar domestic or foreign control boards of business enterprises: None Other significant activities alongside Supervisory Board position: None

Dr. Dorothea Wenzel Supervisory Board member and member of control boards of various foreign business enterprises, former Executive Vice President at Merck KGaA Personal details: Place of residence: Darmstadt, Germany Year of birth: 1969 Nationality: German Professional qualifications: Dr. rer. pol. (Ph.D. equivalent, health economics), degree in business informatics Relevant knowledge, skills and experience for Supervisory Board work: Dr. Dorothea Wenzel was a member of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from May 2019 to November 2023, acting as Lead Independent Director from May 2021 onward. Prior to that, she held various global management positions in the Pharmaceuticals business sector at Merck KGaA from June 2004 to August 2021, most recently as Executive Vice President and Head of the Surface Solutions business unit starting in 2019. Before joining Merck, Dr. Wenzel held various financial and business positions in the healthcare industry at AXA Krankenversicherung AG and Medvantis Holding AG. She also worked for several years as a consultant at McKinsey & Comp. Dr. Wenzel was also a member of the staff of the Committee for the Sustainability of the Financing of the Social Security Systems of the German Federal Ministry of Health. Memberships on other statutory domestic supervisory boards: None Memberships on similar domestic or foreign control boards of business enterprises: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., USA (listed) H. Lundbeck A/S, Denmark (listed) Servier SAS, France (unlisted) Other significant activities alongside Supervisory Board position: None