ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON AGENDA ITEM 7
Dr. Sidonie Golombowski-Daffner
Member of the Supervisory Board of Paul Hartmann AG, former Chairperson and President of Advanced Accelerator Applications SA, France
Personal details:
Place of residence: Eching, Germany
Year of birth: 1964
Nationality: German
Professional qualifications: Dr. rer. nat. (Ph.D. equivalent, neuroscience)
Relevant knowledge, skills and experience for Supervisory Board work:
Dr. Sidonie Golombowski-Daffner was Chairperson and President of Advanced Accelerator Applications SA, a subsidiary of Novartis, from October 2019 to January 1, 2024. She was also a member of the Supervisory Board of Novartis Germany during this period. Prior to that, she was General Manager of Novartis Pharma GmbH Nuremberg and Country President Germany starting in 2017. From 2011 to 2017, Dr. Golombowski-Daffner held management positions at Novartis in Germany and Switzerland, having previously spent 10 years with companies of the Sanofi Group in various management positions in Germany, France, and the Asia-Pacific region. She began her career as a management consultant at Roland Berger, where she spent over five years advising pharmaceutical clients in the U.S., Europe, Russia, and Japan.
Memberships on other statutory domestic supervisory boards:
Paul Hartmann AG (listed)
Memberships on similar domestic or foreign control boards of business enterprises:
None
Other significant activities alongside Supervisory Board position:
None
Dr. Dorothea Wenzel
Supervisory Board member and member of control boards of various foreign business enterprises, former Executive Vice President at Merck KGaA
Personal details:
Place of residence: Darmstadt, Germany
Year of birth: 1969
Nationality: German
Professional qualifications: Dr. rer. pol. (Ph.D. equivalent, health economics), degree in business informatics
Relevant knowledge, skills and experience for Supervisory Board work:
Dr. Dorothea Wenzel was a member of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from May 2019 to November 2023, acting as Lead Independent Director from May 2021 onward. Prior to that, she held various global management positions in the Pharmaceuticals business sector at Merck KGaA from June 2004 to August 2021, most recently as Executive Vice President and Head of the Surface Solutions business unit starting in 2019. Before joining Merck, Dr. Wenzel held various financial and business positions in the healthcare industry at AXA Krankenversicherung AG and Medvantis Holding AG. She also worked for several years as a consultant at McKinsey & Comp. Dr. Wenzel was also a member of the staff of the Committee for the Sustainability of the Financing of the Social Security Systems of the German Federal Ministry of Health.
Memberships on other statutory domestic supervisory boards:
None
Memberships on similar domestic or foreign control boards of business enterprises:
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., USA (listed)
H. Lundbeck A/S, Denmark (listed)
Servier SAS, France (unlisted)
Other significant activities alongside Supervisory Board position:
None
Dr. Christoph Zindel
Member of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, former member of the Managing Board of Siemens Healthineers AG
Personal details:
Place of residence: Röttenbach, Germany
Year of birth: 1961
Nationality: German
Professional qualifications: Dr. med. (M.D. equivalent)
Relevant knowledge, skills and experience for Supervisory Board work:
Dr. Christoph Zindel has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA since May 2022. Prior to that, Dr. Zindel was a member of the Managing Board of Siemens Healthineers AG from October 2019 to March 2022. He was President of the company's Diagnostic Imaging division from 2018 to 2019 and Senior Vice President of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) business line from 2015 to 2018. Dr. Zindel worked in the U.S. from 2012 to 2015. He was CEO of PETNET for Siemens Medical Solutions, having previously headed the hematology and urinalysis business units for Beckmann-Coulter. He began his career as a practicing physician in surgery, internal medicine, and nuclear medicine. In 1998, he moved to the healthcare industry as Segment Manager at Siemens Healthcare and subsequently held various management positions in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging division.
Memberships on other statutory domestic supervisory boards:
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (listed)
Memberships on similar domestic or foreign control boards of business enterprises:
None
Other significant activities alongside Supervisory Board position:
Member of the Board of Trustees of the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications, Heinrich-Hertz-Institut, HHI
Member of the Advisory Board of LifeLink Medical GmbH
